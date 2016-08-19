Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Creamy Wash 354Ml

Best for my child
Thanks for a sample, I tried it and now going to buy a full size bottle as it's the best cream for my child! Will recommend it to my friends as well xx
[PR-009917], Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Lecithin, Polyquaternium-7, Glyceryl Oleate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Benzoate
Directions: Twist off cap and remove quality seal. Do not use if seal is broken. Apply using hand or washcloth or add to bath water. Lather and rinse.
Made in USA
Dispenser. Recyclable
354ml
WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019