Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Creamy Wash 354Ml

5(1)Write a review
Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Creamy Wash 354Ml
£ 8.50
£2.41/100ml

Product Description

  • Baby Soothing Relief Baby Emollient Wash
  • AVEENO® Baby soothing relief emollient wash is specially formulated with natural colloidal oatmeal and emollients blended into a creamy wash. It gently cleanses, soothes and helps comfort dry skin prone to irritation.
  • Active naturals
  • Gently cleanse and soothe dry skin prone to irritation
  • With natural colloidal oatmeal unscented
  • Unscented and suitable for sensitive baby skin
  • Tear and soap free
  • Paediatrician tested
  • Pack size: 354ml

Information

Ingredients

[PR-009917], Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Lecithin, Polyquaternium-7, Glyceryl Oleate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Sodium Benzoate

Storage

Directions: Twist off cap and remove quality seal. Do not use if seal is broken. Apply using hand or washcloth or add to bath water. Lather and rinse.

Produce of

Made in USA

Warnings

  • WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Foundation Park,
  • Roxborough Way,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline 0808 238 9998
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Careline 1800 220044
  • www.aveeno.eu

Net Contents

354ml

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best for my child

5 stars

Thanks for a sample, I tried it and now going to buy a full size bottle as it's the best cream for my child! Will recommend it to my friends as well xx

