Aveeno Baby Soothing Relief Cream 223Ml

Really good
Really helped our baby's skin after trying many other products.
Just perfect for baby
My daughter had a lot of dry skin and flaking on her back, shoulders and arms. We went to the GP who prescribed an aqueous cream that didn’t work, in fact her skin got a little worse and began to spread. I used this cream for about a week and her skin was and still is completely clear ! I’m going to buy the emollient wash to go with it.
Worked wonders for my baby
My baby suffers from skin problems and had lots of dry, itchy red patches. A few days using this and her skin is like new - so soft, smooth and moisturised. Happy baby and happy mummy!
Really helped my baby's skin
My little one has dry red itchy patches of skin on his chest and arms. I started using the emollient cream and the redness went away after a couple of days of using it. I now apply it morning and night and it has really helped.
My granddaughter says thank you
This product is very soothing and really helps dry itchy skin. Used after the Baby Daily Care Gentle Wash it is a wonderful combination. Thank you Aveeno.
So soothing
I recieved this sample to try and I am so glad I got it. I have really dry agitated hands and when I washed my hands in the baby care gentle wash and applied this lotion, my hands immediately felt soft and moisturised. I sinks in quickly and let's me carry on with my day. I apply it as needed throughout the day and it is showing signs of repair already. I am going to buy a few to keep different places like work, car, bathroom,, bedroom etc as it is simply fantastic.
Beautiful product
I was sent a free sample of this in the post to test out and I've used this on both myself, my 8month old baby and my toddler. It has left my sons cheeks so soft where he gets dry and irritated as well as helping my hands from drying out after washing or cleaning. It's easy to apply and soaks into the skin beautifully. Would definitely recommend this to anyone as it's great for all the family.
So soft
I love this cream for my baby. Its light but effective. Her skin is so soft after a few days of using it.
Never expected it to be so good
Really nice product. Got just a sample bottle today, but really love it already. Will buy for sure in the future. Great product
My baby skin get much better.
I had problem with my baby skin because he had red spots probably because of sweting.After one use skin gets much better and spots gone very fast.I am very happy...