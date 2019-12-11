By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Red Onion & Camembert Sharing Bread 545G

Tesco Finest Red Onion & Camembert Sharing Bread 545G
£ 4.00
£0.73/100g

Offer

52g contains
  • Energy624kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • Caramelised red onion bread with a whole Camembert cheese, finished with an extra virgin olive oil (2.0%) dressing.
  • Caramelised red onion filled bread with soft Camembert. Our bakers refined this recipe until they created the perfect balance of soft, sweet caramelised red onion bread and mild yet tangy Camembert. As the bread heats, the cheese melts so each bite is a contrast of textures.
  • *Caramelised red onion filled bread with soft Camembert.
  • Pack size: 545g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (41%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Caramelised Red Onion Chutney (6%) [Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Black Pepper], Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.0%), Sugar, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)..

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-14 mins
Remove from the refrigerator and leave at room temperature for 1 hour before baking. Remove wrap. Leave in its foil tray and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cut a cross into the surface of the Camembert so that the melted cheese is visible.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

545g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (52g)
Energy1199kJ / 286kcal624kJ / 149kcal
Fat13.1g6.8g
Saturates6.0g3.1g
Carbohydrate28.1g14.6g
Sugars3.4g1.8g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein12.9g6.7g
Salt1.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

God like

5 stars

This food is delicious

