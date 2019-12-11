Tesco Finest Red Onion & Camembert Sharing Bread 545G

God like
This food is delicious
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 286kcal
INGREDIENTS: Camembert Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (41%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Caramelised Red Onion Chutney (6%) [Red Onion, Muscovado Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must, Black Pepper], Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.0%), Sugar, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Garlic, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)..
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-14 mins
Remove from the refrigerator and leave at room temperature for 1 hour before baking. Remove wrap. Leave in its foil tray and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Cut a cross into the surface of the Camembert so that the melted cheese is visible.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
10 Servings
Foil. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
545g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (52g)
|Energy
|1199kJ / 286kcal
|624kJ / 149kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|12.9g
|6.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 10 servings.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
