Moet & Chandon Gift Box Champagne 75Cl

image 1 of Moet & Chandon Gift Box Champagne 75Cl
Product Description

  • White French Wine
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A harmonious palate: the first impression is harmonious, supple and fluid. The initial sweetness gradually givesway to a more acidic structure which extends and persists to create a final note of tanginess.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Champagne Moet & Chandon

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • A careful blend of three grape varieties (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay), Moet reflects the diversity and complementarity of these champagne varietals. Grand Vintage 2012, the House's 74th vintage stands out for its maturity, complexity and charisma.

History

  • Moët & Chandon has been associated with the sparkle of Success and Glamour since the house was founded in 1743. In 1842 Moët & Chandon created one of the first vintage champagnes for British and American connoisseurs, who appreciated more mature wines. The distinctive expression of a single year's grapes, each new vintage contributes to the House's legendary heritage of crafting the finest champagnes: the Grand Vintage Collection.

Regional Information

  • Produced in Epernay, a small town in Northeast France located in the heart of Champagne with the most extensive estates in the region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Champagne Moët & Chandon,
  • Epernay,
  • France.

Return to

  • Champagne Moët & Chandon,
  • Epernay,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

