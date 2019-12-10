Moet & Chandon Gift Box Champagne 75Cl
Product Description
- White French Wine
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A harmonious palate: the first impression is harmonious, supple and fluid. The initial sweetness gradually givesway to a more acidic structure which extends and persists to create a final note of tanginess.
Region of Origin
Champagne
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Champagne Moet & Chandon
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- A careful blend of three grape varieties (Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, and Chardonnay), Moet reflects the diversity and complementarity of these champagne varietals. Grand Vintage 2012, the House's 74th vintage stands out for its maturity, complexity and charisma.
History
- Moët & Chandon has been associated with the sparkle of Success and Glamour since the house was founded in 1743. In 1842 Moët & Chandon created one of the first vintage champagnes for British and American connoisseurs, who appreciated more mature wines. The distinctive expression of a single year's grapes, each new vintage contributes to the House's legendary heritage of crafting the finest champagnes: the Grand Vintage Collection.
Regional Information
- Produced in Epernay, a small town in Northeast France located in the heart of Champagne with the most extensive estates in the region.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Champagne Moët & Chandon,
- Epernay,
- France.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl
