Birra Moretti Italian Lager 6 X 330Ml Cans
Product Description
- Beer
- Birra Moretti is the ultimate Italian lager since 1859, brewed to the same authentic recipe created by Luigi Moretti in Udine, north east Italy.
- Birra Moretti's balanced flavour makes it the perfect accompaniment to meals - enjoy at lunch or dinner.
- The ultimate Italian lager, Birra Moretti's special blend of high quality hops creates a smooth, full bodied beer with wholemeal bread top notes which are cut by a delicate citrus note.
- Birra Moretti pairs perfectly with simple meals such as risottos, pasta dishes and pizza fresh from the pizza oven!
- Consume cold, preferably in good company.
- Enjoy the Italian way. Make time for what matters, and enjoy a Birra Moretti around the table with family and friends - salute!
- Contains 6 individual 330ml cans
- Pack size: 1980ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.52
ABV
4.6% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End/Lot: See Base of the Can
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cold
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
- For more information visit: www.birramoretti.com
- Careline details: consumercare@heineken.co.uk
- Tel. 0345 030 3288
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
6 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml:
|Energy
|157 kJ/37 kcal
