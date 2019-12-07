Tesco Finest Viintage Cheddar 300G

The very best of Cheddars!
Many years ago there was a small farm shop near me that sold the most amazing cheddar, cut into chunks and wrapped in cling film with nothing on it to say what it was or where it came from. It was creamy, salty, and very tangy. Tesco Finest Vintage cheddar is the closest I've come to finding it again. It should be enjoyed at room temperature like good chocolate or a robust red wine - not cold straight out of the fridge. Save the other mature cheddars for the cheese on toast, this one is for savouring on its own.
best cheddar cheese
best cheddar cheese I ever bought. Please don't change anything; it is perfect: nutty, smooth and salty;
lovely
lovely cheese very smooth and creamy
great cheese
great price I brought because it has a great nutty flavour with a bit of bite have been getting it since last year and will be sticking to it
well done new finest vintage cheddar cheese 5
well done Tesco I have been looking for a strong mature cheddar for a long time and now I have keep up the good work thank you.
Excellent
Best cheddar I have ever tasted!
Best Vintage Cheddar
Excellent cheddar. Full of flavour. This certainly beats most of the named brands.
THE cheese for cheese lovers !
A good strong flavoured cheese, can be used for all applications, cooking, baking, salads etc as well as the more obvious sandwich's, worth a little extra
Fantastic!
A modern cheddar with a strong flavour. Absolutely delicious. I buy this all the time. Really is the best. Don't smother it in pickles, it's best to let the flavour shine through without adding too much to it. Also don't heat it up, it loses much of it's flavour. Best served at room temperature. In fact just leave it out of the fridge all the time, except for summer. Unlike most modern cheeses it doesn't lose it's flavour quickly once you open the packet. Well done Tesco! It's a great cheese.
Creamy and sharp
Best cheese I have ever tasted