Tesco Finest Viintage Cheddar 300G

Tesco Finest Viintage Cheddar 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Vintage Cheddar cheese.
  • A bold, complex Cheddar made to a traditional family recipe that's been perfected over 150 years. Expertly aged for an intense flavour with subtle hints of caramel.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Vintage Cheddar cheese (milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

The very best of Cheddars!

5 stars

Many years ago there was a small farm shop near me that sold the most amazing cheddar, cut into chunks and wrapped in cling film with nothing on it to say what it was or where it came from. It was creamy, salty, and very tangy. Tesco Finest Vintage cheddar is the closest I've come to finding it again. It should be enjoyed at room temperature like good chocolate or a robust red wine - not cold straight out of the fridge. Save the other mature cheddars for the cheese on toast, this one is for savouring on its own.

best cheddar cheese

5 stars

best cheddar cheese I ever bought. Please don't change anything; it is perfect: nutty, smooth and salty;

lovely

5 stars

lovely cheese very smooth and creamy

great cheese

5 stars

great price I brought because it has a great nutty flavour with a bit of bite have been getting it since last year and will be sticking to it

well done new finest vintage cheddar cheese 5

5 stars

well done Tesco I have been looking for a strong mature cheddar for a long time and now I have keep up the good work thank you.

Excellent

5 stars

Best cheddar I have ever tasted!

Best Vintage Cheddar

5 stars

Excellent cheddar. Full of flavour. This certainly beats most of the named brands.

THE cheese for cheese lovers !

5 stars

A good strong flavoured cheese, can be used for all applications, cooking, baking, salads etc as well as the more obvious sandwich's, worth a little extra

Fantastic!

5 stars

A modern cheddar with a strong flavour. Absolutely delicious. I buy this all the time. Really is the best. Don't smother it in pickles, it's best to let the flavour shine through without adding too much to it. Also don't heat it up, it loses much of it's flavour. Best served at room temperature. In fact just leave it out of the fridge all the time, except for summer. Unlike most modern cheeses it doesn't lose it's flavour quickly once you open the packet. Well done Tesco! It's a great cheese.

Creamy and sharp

5 stars

Best cheese I have ever tasted

