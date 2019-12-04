By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Extra Mature English Cheddar 350G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Finest Extra Mature English Cheddar 350G
£ 2.50
£7.15/kg

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy517kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1725kJ / 416kcal

Product Description

  • Extra mature Cheddar cheese.
  • A rich Cheddar made to a traditional family recipe, perfected over 150 years, expertly matured for longer to bring out a distinctive savoury character.
  • A rich Cheddar made to a traditional family recipe, perfected over 150 years, expertly matured for longer to bring out a distinctive savoury character.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 week and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1725kJ / 416kcal517kJ / 125kcal
Fat34.9g10.5g
Saturates21.7g6.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.4g7.6g
Salt1.8g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

have bought this before and was good - although n

1 stars

have bought this before and was good - although not as good as the cheese it replaced a couple of months ago. However, this time I opened it within a couple of hours of delivery and it was very sweaty - it only had 9 days left before its use by date, and usually it has around 6 -8 weeks, Too many times recently, Tesco has delivered food with less time to use by dates than the website promises. Strangely, the website gives no info on how long this product should have before its use by date, although all the other chedder cheeses so, and they have between 2 weeks and 1 month.

Fantastic flavour

5 stars

Fantastic flavour

Usually bought next

Tesco Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese 200 G

£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Tesco British Blue Stilton Cheese 220 G

£ 1.70
£7.73/kg

President Brie 200G

£ 1.90
£9.50/kg

Tesco Finest Aged Blue Stilton 215G

£ 2.50
£11.63/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here