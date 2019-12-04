Tesco Finest Extra Mature English Cheddar 350G

have bought this before and was good - although n
have bought this before and was good - although not as good as the cheese it replaced a couple of months ago. However, this time I opened it within a couple of hours of delivery and it was very sweaty - it only had 9 days left before its use by date, and usually it has around 6 -8 weeks, Too many times recently, Tesco has delivered food with less time to use by dates than the website promises. Strangely, the website gives no info on how long this product should have before its use by date, although all the other chedder cheeses so, and they have between 2 weeks and 1 month.
Fantastic flavour
Fantastic flavour