Tesco Finest Bresaola 80G

£ 3.00
£3.75/100g
4 slices
  • Energy264kJ 62kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 660kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, dry cured beef.
  • This perfectly seasoned beef is traditionally dry cured in Italy by a family run company with 8 generations of expertise dating back to 1812. We have worked together for over 20 years to deliver authentic Italian flavour.
  • Dry cured topside matured in the foothills of the Alps.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Beef, Salt, Flavouring, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Prepared from 136g of Beef per 100g of Bresaola.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using beef from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g4 slices (40g)
Energy660kJ / 156kcal264kJ / 62kcal
Fat2.9g1.2g
Saturates1.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.0g12.8g
Salt3.9g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Fantastic!

5 stars

Best bresaola ever! Beautifully flavoured, not too dry…perfection!

