Tesco Blue Stilton Jar 225G

Tesco Blue Stilton Jar 225G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£13.34/kg

Per 30g
  • Energy510kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat10.5g
    15%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 410kcal

Product Description

  • Potted Blue Stilton cheese.
  • 100% BRITISH MILK Crafted by our cheesemakers for a rich, bold flavour
  • © Tesco 2019.
  • 100% British milk
  • Crafted by our cheesemakers for a rich, bold flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Remove from the fridge 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 7 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat the wax layer.Do not throw wax onto an open fire.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd,

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy1700kJ / 410kcal510kJ / 123kcal
Fat35.0g10.5g
Saturates23.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.0g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.7g7.1g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 7 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

