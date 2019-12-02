By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Puree 200G

5(1)Write a review
Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Puree 200G
£ 1.20
£0.60/100g
Each 50g Serving Provides:
  • Energy217 kJ 52 kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)

Product Description

  • Chestnut Purée
  • Say hello!
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • For more recipe inspiration visit: merchant-gourmet.com
  • Our rich Chestnut Purée is made from deliciously plump chestnuts, slow-roasted, peeled and then blended until smooth. It's an incredibly versatile, naturally sweet ingredient and adds a creamy depth to everything from soups and sauces, to cakes and puddings.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Unlock the world's larder
  • Simply blended
  • Low saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low saturated fat
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Chestnut (60%), Water

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and eat within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Get creative
  • For a lovely chestnut hummus: simply blitz this pack of purée together with 2 tablespoons of tahini, a good drizzle of olive oil, some lemon juice, garlic and a roasted red pepper. It's also a wonderful cream replacement in vegan puddings, soups and sauces.

Number of uses

Serves 4 (50g per serving)

Name and address

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Return to

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold)
Energy kJ/kcal434 / 103
Fat 2.2g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrates17g
of which sugars 3.7g
Fibre 2.2g
Protein 2.7g
Salt 0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant for making Christmas stuffing!

5 stars

Brilliant for making Christmas stuffing! Lots of stores only sell the whole chestnuts & it saves time !

Usually bought next

Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts 180G

£ 1.20
£6.67/kg

Offer

Tesco Cranberry Sauce 200G

£ 0.64
£0.32/100g

Offer

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here