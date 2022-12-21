Tesco Pecorino Italian Cheese 170G

A great staple that is missed
As a vegetarian this is a great go to and finishes off a pasta, pizza and a must to add to a risotto! I haven’t been able to find this in store for the last few months… please bring it back in store Tesco!!!
Superb
Excellent flavour and texture
Good alternative to Parmesan cheese
Good alternative to Parmesan cheese for anyone who has a food intolerance to Cow's Milk. Pecorino is made from Sheep's milk.
Tasteless
Tesco appear to have changed this product recently. It used to be quite crumbly and flavourful. Now it is rubbery and tasteless. So soft it can't be grated. More like an edam than a pecorino. Very disappointing. Avoid.
Must have changed supplier as this tastes nothing
Must have changed supplier as this tastes nothing like salty Pecorino. Bring back the old one.
Recently not great
We used to love this salty cheese. The latest version tasted like Gouda? Not as nice? What happened as it's such a shame?
Great for vegetarians
This is great for veggies who can't eat 'real' Parmesan - I don't understand the review from September 2021 with all the question marks - this is vegetarian, not claiming to be vegan! (I have tried vegan cheese - let's just say "NO!") - I was suspicious about it being vegetarian as Italy often uses animal rennet in cheese, but Tesco have assured me it is genuinely veggie ....... okay it might not have the oomph and tang of actual Parmesan, but it's wonderful to have a good subsititute - the texture and taste is great for adding to pasta dishes, or as shavings into salads. Love it.
Great vegetarian option.
This is a brilliant alternative to traditional parmesan cheese if you are a vegetarian, although not suitable for vegans. Although not as tangy as normal pamesan it still has lots of flavour. Definitely recommend.
Disappointing
Tasteless. A medium mature cheddar has more flavour. Very disappointing and wont be buying this one again
Vegetarian????? Made with ewes' milk!
