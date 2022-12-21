We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pecorino Italian Cheese 170G

3.8(20)Write a review
£3.30
£19.42/kg
£3.30
£19.42/kg

Per 30g

Energy
471kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

high

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.50g

high

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1569kJ / 378kcal

Product Description

  • Italian full fat hard vegetarian cheese made using pasteurised ewes' milk.
  • Made in Italy. Carefully matured for a nutty, salty flavour
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pecorino Full Fat Hard Cheese (Ewes Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from Italy

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: May contain traces of goats' milk due to traditional farming methods.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1569kJ / 378kcal471kJ / 113kcal
Fat30.0g9.0g
Saturates19.0g5.7g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.0g8.1g
Salt5.00g1.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 5 servings.--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: May contain traces of goats' milk due to traditional farming methods.

A great staple that is missed

5 stars

As a vegetarian this is a great go to and finishes off a pasta, pizza and a must to add to a risotto! I haven’t been able to find this in store for the last few months… please bring it back in store Tesco!!!

Superb

5 stars

Excellent flavour and texture

Good alternative to Parmesan cheese

4 stars

Good alternative to Parmesan cheese for anyone who has a food intolerance to Cow's Milk. Pecorino is made from Sheep's milk.

Tasteless

1 stars

Tesco appear to have changed this product recently. It used to be quite crumbly and flavourful. Now it is rubbery and tasteless. So soft it can't be grated. More like an edam than a pecorino. Very disappointing. Avoid.

Must have changed supplier as this tastes nothing

2 stars

Must have changed supplier as this tastes nothing like salty Pecorino. Bring back the old one.

Recently not great

3 stars

We used to love this salty cheese. The latest version tasted like Gouda? Not as nice? What happened as it's such a shame?

Great for vegetarians

5 stars

This is great for veggies who can't eat 'real' Parmesan - I don't understand the review from September 2021 with all the question marks - this is vegetarian, not claiming to be vegan! (I have tried vegan cheese - let's just say "NO!") - I was suspicious about it being vegetarian as Italy often uses animal rennet in cheese, but Tesco have assured me it is genuinely veggie ....... okay it might not have the oomph and tang of actual Parmesan, but it's wonderful to have a good subsititute - the texture and taste is great for adding to pasta dishes, or as shavings into salads. Love it.

Great vegetarian option.

5 stars

This is a brilliant alternative to traditional parmesan cheese if you are a vegetarian, although not suitable for vegans. Although not as tangy as normal pamesan it still has lots of flavour. Definitely recommend.

Disappointing

1 stars

Tasteless. A medium mature cheddar has more flavour. Very disappointing and wont be buying this one again

Vegetarian????? Made with ewes' milk!

1 stars

Listed as vegetarian but made with ewes' milk. One star as I can't use it.

