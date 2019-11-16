By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Meal For One 550G

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Meal For One 550G
£ 3.50
£6.37/kg
Each pack
  • Energy3123kJ 749kcal
    37%
  • Fat39.3g
    56%
  • Saturates11.7g
    59%
  • Sugars21.4g
    24%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 612kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce. Basmati rice with spices. Potato in a spiced tomato sauce. Fried onion with spices.
  • A taste of India Fragrant pilau rice, spiced Bombay potato and onion bhaji Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder], Bombay Potato [Cooked Potato, Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Green Chilli, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaf, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seeds, Mustard Seeds], Chicken Breast (15%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Onion Bhaji [Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder], Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nut, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Salt, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil Powder, Lemon Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 -35 mins Remove the film lid from the onion bhaji compartment. Pierce film lid several times on the three other compartments. Place the product on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Then turn the onion bhaji over and cook for a further 15-20 minutes. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
800W / 900W 7 mins / 6 mins 30 secs
Remove the onion bhaji from the pack. Pierce film lid several times on the three other compartments.

Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 4 minutes (900W). Peel back film on chicken tikka compartment, stir and recover. Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W ) / (900W). Then add the onion bhaji back to the pack and cook for a further 1 minute (800W) / (900W). Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (510g**)
Energy612kJ / 147kcal3123kJ / 749kcal
Fat7.7g39.3g
Saturates2.3g11.7g
Carbohydrate11.7g59.7g
Sugars4.2g21.4g
Fibre4.8g24.5g
Protein5.3g27.0g
Salt0.6g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 550g typically weighs 510g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Best chicken masala ever

5 stars

I don't normally buy ready meals as I feel like it's flavourless and I always find myself having to add salt and seasoning. But wow this ready meal had me speechless, honestly this is far the best chicken tika masala I've had.

Great go-to ready meal.

5 stars

OK, not as good as you'd get from a decent Indian restaurant/takeaway but this is a very good value ready meal - even better when they are on a half-price special offer!

Very nice, was worried it might be too spicy but i

5 stars

Very nice, was worried it might be too spicy but it had just the right amount of heat for me. Very filling.

Chicken tikka masala

5 stars

This is delicious just microwave and hey presto a delicious authentic meal

Delicious

5 stars

One of the nicest ready meals I have had - most ready meals are a cheap and tasteless version - this was very good.

very tasty

5 stars

makes for a nice meal with a Peshwari naan when you don't feel like cooking we always have them in the freezer

Best ever shop bought Chicken Tikka Masala

5 stars

This Tesco's meal is the best shop bought Chicken Tikka Masala ready meal I've ever bought. Best quality.We love it and it's now our favourite. I never write reviews but it's so good I had to! Thank you Tesco

Tasty Tikka Masala Meal

5 stars

My favourite curry in the tesco range. Value for money very tasty and filling

VILE

1 stars

I bought 3 of these for a quick meal, I wish I hadn't wasted my money.. The supposed tikka was just tasteless mush, mine looked more like a korma, though I couldn't tell as there wasn't any taste I checked the packaging twice just to make sure it was a tikka. The rice was wet and I'd be surprised if there was even a slither of onion in the bhaji I couldn't taste any. Giving it 1 star is too good for it ABSOLUTELY VILE TESCO Don't waste your money.

Don't like small potion

2 stars

I don’t buy Ready meals because there is so small potion, it’s not enough for me, i like big plate of food, this one i bought , i just want to try if it’s good or bad. Chicken tikka, spiced bombay potato and onion bhaji is so tasty The rice is not enough and potion is too small

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

