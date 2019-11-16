Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala Meal For One 550G

Best chicken masala ever
I don't normally buy ready meals as I feel like it's flavourless and I always find myself having to add salt and seasoning. But wow this ready meal had me speechless, honestly this is far the best chicken tika masala I've had.
Great go-to ready meal.
OK, not as good as you'd get from a decent Indian restaurant/takeaway but this is a very good value ready meal - even better when they are on a half-price special offer!
Very nice, was worried it might be too spicy but it had just the right amount of heat for me. Very filling.
Chicken tikka masala
This is delicious just microwave and hey presto a delicious authentic meal
Delicious
One of the nicest ready meals I have had - most ready meals are a cheap and tasteless version - this was very good.
very tasty
makes for a nice meal with a Peshwari naan when you don't feel like cooking we always have them in the freezer
Best ever shop bought Chicken Tikka Masala
This Tesco's meal is the best shop bought Chicken Tikka Masala ready meal I've ever bought. Best quality.We love it and it's now our favourite. I never write reviews but it's so good I had to! Thank you Tesco
Tasty Tikka Masala Meal
My favourite curry in the tesco range. Value for money very tasty and filling
VILE
I bought 3 of these for a quick meal, I wish I hadn't wasted my money.. The supposed tikka was just tasteless mush, mine looked more like a korma, though I couldn't tell as there wasn't any taste I checked the packaging twice just to make sure it was a tikka. The rice was wet and I'd be surprised if there was even a slither of onion in the bhaji I couldn't taste any. Giving it 1 star is too good for it ABSOLUTELY VILE TESCO Don't waste your money.
Don't like small potion
I don’t buy Ready meals because there is so small potion, it’s not enough for me, i like big plate of food, this one i bought , i just want to try if it’s good or bad. Chicken tikka, spiced bombay potato and onion bhaji is so tasty The rice is not enough and potion is too small