Tesco Meal For One Chicken Jalfrezi & Rice 550G

Bought as a quick meal. Great value, absolutely de
Bought as a quick meal. Great value, absolutely delicious plenty of chicken pieces and perfect portion size. Not a lover of pine nuts but fortunately only had to pick 2 out.
Avoid like the plague - it's virtually inedible
This meal contained without doubt the worst quality chicken I've ever eaten.(The second worst was also a Tesco's own label product by the way). It was more like cartilage than breast, unbelievably rubbery / chewy and tasted like it was almost raw even though I put it back in the microwave for another 30secs twice after cooking it as per the instructions: I may as well have been eating elastic bands coated in plastic. Much of the rice was rock hard, and the sauce was way too thick & lumpy: there is absolutely nothing positive to say about this - the whole meal went straight in the bin. I did buy it while on offer, so maybe it will be better when it reverts to full price - but there's no way on earth I'll ever buy Tesco chicken again after two such horrendous experiences.
Flavourless, dry & stodgy !!
Flavourless, dry & stodgy !!
great value and tasty
great value and tasty
Chicken from strange places!
I was really looking forward to this until I read that the chicken comes all the way fromThailand! Too bad Tesco, what a let down. All British meat and poultry PLEASE.
delicious genuine curry house tasting curry
I am particular about ready made meals, they usually are disappointing to say the least, not in this case I LOVE the very high standard of ingredients in this quality tasting range of Tesco curries meals for one, plus at a generous hearty amount at 550g delicious
Excellent meal
Excellent meal - 4 different items - all full of flavour