Tesco Meal For One Chicken Jalfrezi & Rice 550G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 3.50
£6.37/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2656kJ 636kcal
    32%
  • Fat26.1g
    37%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars22.0g
    24%
  • Salt2.8g
    47%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken in a tomato and chilli sauce. Basmati rice with spices. Potato in a spiced tomato sauce. Fried onion with spices.
  • A taste of India Fragrant pilau rice, spiced bombay potato and onion bhaji Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cumin Seeds, Colour (Curcumin), Cardamom Pods, Cardamom Powder, Bay Leaf Powder], Bombay Potato [Cooked Potato, Tomato, Onion, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Water, Green Chilli, Ginger Purée, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Coriander Leaf, Cumin Powder, Curry Leaf, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seeds, Mustard Seeds], Chicken Breast (15%), Onion, Onion Bhaji [Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder], Tomato Purée, Tomato, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli, Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Paprika, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Fenugreek, Cumin Seeds, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Basil Powder, Sunflower Oil, Bay Leaf Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 - 35 mins Remove the film lid from the onion bhaji compartment. Pierce film lid several times on the three other compartments. Place the product on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Then turn the onion bhaji over and cook for a further 15-20 minutes. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve.
800W 7 mins
900W 6 mins 30 secs
Remove the onion bhaji from the pack. Pierce film lid several times on the three other compartments.
Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/ 4 minutes (900W). Peel back film on chicken jalfrezi compartment stir and recover. Heat on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/(900W). Then add the onion bhaji back to the pack and cook for a further 1 minute (800W)/(900W). Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (511g**)
Energy520kJ / 125kcal2656kJ / 636kcal
Fat5.1g26.1g
Saturates0.7g3.6g
Carbohydrate11.4g58.3g
Sugars4.3g22.0g
Fibre5.9g30.1g
Protein5.3g27.1g
Salt0.6g2.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 550g typically weighs 511g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Bought as a quick meal. Great value, absolutely de

5 stars

Bought as a quick meal. Great value, absolutely delicious plenty of chicken pieces and perfect portion size. Not a lover of pine nuts but fortunately only had to pick 2 out.

Avoid like the plague - it's virtually inedible

1 stars

This meal contained without doubt the worst quality chicken I've ever eaten.(The second worst was also a Tesco's own label product by the way). It was more like cartilage than breast, unbelievably rubbery / chewy and tasted like it was almost raw even though I put it back in the microwave for another 30secs twice after cooking it as per the instructions: I may as well have been eating elastic bands coated in plastic. Much of the rice was rock hard, and the sauce was way too thick & lumpy: there is absolutely nothing positive to say about this - the whole meal went straight in the bin. I did buy it while on offer, so maybe it will be better when it reverts to full price - but there's no way on earth I'll ever buy Tesco chicken again after two such horrendous experiences.

Flavourless, dry & stodgy !!

1 stars

Flavourless, dry & stodgy !!

great value and tasty

5 stars

great value and tasty

Chicken from strange places!

1 stars

I was really looking forward to this until I read that the chicken comes all the way fromThailand! Too bad Tesco, what a let down. All British meat and poultry PLEASE.

delicious genuine curry house tasting curry

5 stars

I am particular about ready made meals, they usually are disappointing to say the least, not in this case I LOVE the very high standard of ingredients in this quality tasting range of Tesco curries meals for one, plus at a generous hearty amount at 550g delicious

Excellent meal

5 stars

Excellent meal - 4 different items - all full of flavour

