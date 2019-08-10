By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Indian Lamb Rogan Josh 460G

1.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Indian Lamb Rogan Josh 460G
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy950kJ 227kcal
    11%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars11.2g
    12%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 413kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated lamb in a spiced tomato, onion and yogurt sauce.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A Taste of India Creamy spiced tomato yogurt curry made with a traditional spice blend Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  • A taste of India
  • Creamy spiced tomato yogurt curry made with a traditional spice blend
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (40%), Onion, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Coriander, Maize Starch, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Coriander Seed, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Fennel Powder, Ground Garam Masala [Coriander Seed, Cinnamon, Cumin Seed, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill], Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Mace Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Oregano, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, stirring halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using lamb from New Zealand

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

460g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (230g)
Energy413kJ / 99kcal950kJ / 227kcal
Fat4.1g9.5g
Saturates0.9g2.0g
Carbohydrate6.6g15.2g
Sugars4.9g11.2g
Fibre2.2g5.0g
Protein7.7g17.6g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Not much meat.

1 stars

Not a good one for me. Very few pieces of lamb as for the most part it was gristle. Sauce was very nice, shame about the lack of meat .

I bought this as part of the Indian Meal Deal toge

2 stars

I bought this as part of the Indian Meal Deal together with the Chicken Tikka Masala which was delicious. Unfortunately the lamb in the Lamb Rogan Josh was stringy and I even had a piece of gristle in the meat. Won't be buying this again.

Very little lamb. Lacking in flavour.

1 stars

Very little lamb. Lacking in flavour.

Very disappointing.

1 stars

Only 2 very small tough pieces of lamb. All sauce. Nothing like the fancy picture on packaging.

Where's the lamb?

2 stars

Flavour OK, but all sauce and very little lamb in here :-(

