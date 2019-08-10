Tesco Indian Lamb Rogan Josh 460G

Not much meat.
Not a good one for me. Very few pieces of lamb as for the most part it was gristle. Sauce was very nice, shame about the lack of meat .
I bought this as part of the Indian Meal Deal toge
I bought this as part of the Indian Meal Deal together with the Chicken Tikka Masala which was delicious. Unfortunately the lamb in the Lamb Rogan Josh was stringy and I even had a piece of gristle in the meat. Won't be buying this again.
Very little lamb. Lacking in flavour.
Very disappointing.
Only 2 very small tough pieces of lamb. All sauce. Nothing like the fancy picture on packaging.
Where's the lamb?
Flavour OK, but all sauce and very little lamb in here :-(