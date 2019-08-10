By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 460G

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 460G
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy1327kJ 318kcal
    16%
  • Fat19.2g
    27%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars9.8g
    11%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast in a spiced cream, tomato and cashew nut paste sauce.
  • A taste of India Creamy spiced tomato curry made with a traditional spice blend. Working in partnership with expert Indian chefs we use traditional layering methods to create depth of flavour.
  Pack size: 460g
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Ground Cashew Nuts, Honey, Butter (Milk), Cashew Nuts, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Salt, Soya Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Paprika, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Green Chilli, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove Powder, Cardamom Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Fenugreek, Basil Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving. Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Stir well before serving (from chilled).
Chilled: 800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Halfway through heating peel back film, stir, re-cover and continue to heat on full power. Stir well before serving (from frozen).
Frozen: 800W / 900W 9 mins / 8 mins 30 secs

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (218g**)
Energy609kJ / 146kcal1327kJ / 318kcal
Fat8.8g19.2g
Saturates3.6g7.8g
Carbohydrate4.6g10.0g
Sugars4.5g9.8g
Fibre2.0g4.4g
Protein11.1g24.2g
Salt0.5g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 460g typically weighs 436g.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

I just shifted from India and I can assure you tha

5 stars

I just shifted from India and I can assure you that it is really good. It is not as spicy as it is in India but otherwise it is perfect. As I dont like spicy, its perfect for me. Definitely value for money.

Nice but very creamy and that takes away some of t

4 stars

Nice but very creamy and that takes away some of the flavor

Highly recommend product.

4 stars

The best shop bought curry I’ve tasted....flavour authentic.: texture excellent. Very generous portion....chicken succulent and tender.

terrible

1 stars

i had found a little insect inside my rice also my chicken was really hard to bite in it was like i was eating steak

Delicious, well worth the money!

5 stars

Big pieces of chicken . It is the best supermarket one I've tried, and I've tried most of them from every supermarket. Delicious with a nann!

Beige, bland, boring

1 stars

Bought as part of the very cheap meal deal with what is laughing described as tarka dhal. All unremittingly beige, all utterly tastless.

Better than an Indian restaurant!

5 stars

This curry is better than what is served in most Indian restaurants.

