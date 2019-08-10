Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 460G

I just shifted from India and I can assure you tha
I just shifted from India and I can assure you that it is really good. It is not as spicy as it is in India but otherwise it is perfect. As I dont like spicy, its perfect for me. Definitely value for money.
Nice but very creamy and that takes away some of t
Nice but very creamy and that takes away some of the flavor
Highly recommend product.
The best shop bought curry I’ve tasted....flavour authentic.: texture excellent. Very generous portion....chicken succulent and tender.
terrible
i had found a little insect inside my rice also my chicken was really hard to bite in it was like i was eating steak
Delicious, well worth the money!
Big pieces of chicken . It is the best supermarket one I've tried, and I've tried most of them from every supermarket. Delicious with a nann!
Beige, bland, boring
Bought as part of the very cheap meal deal with what is laughing described as tarka dhal. All unremittingly beige, all utterly tastless.
Better than an Indian restaurant!
This curry is better than what is served in most Indian restaurants.