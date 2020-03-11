L'oreal Pure Clay Detox Mask Black 50Ml

Face felt very fresh and clean after use. Pores se
Face felt very fresh and clean after use. Pores seemed smaller. Easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I like the packaging of the mask, it allows multiple uses without drying out. I have oily/combination acne prone skin and have found the mask to be helpful in reducing oil and leaves my skin looking cleaner, brighter and refreshed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really enjoy using this product, it makes my skin feel so clear and soft! Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The mask is of a Greek yogurt consistency. Great packaging, very high end look. A bit too much fragrance for my taste. The results are consistent and what has been promised in the description. Dries up, cleans your pores and other impurities away. I try to use it 2 times a week in the evening. Helped to clear some of break outs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely product that works very well even on sensitive skin. Mask is calming, purifying. I really like the fact that even after one use you can see big difference in your skin appearance. As a bonus I need to mention thw fact that even that mask is purifying it doesn’t overdry skin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Same as the other detox mask! Makes my skin feel amazing after i've used it - lighter like someone has taken off a layer of old skin & i've bee refreshed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Absolutely loved this product, easy to apply and made my skin feel fantastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love this mask and indeed the rest of this range - after trying this mask, I also tried some if the other masks and the exfoliating scrub. This mask has become a staple in my skincare routine and makes a noticeable difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This has been my skin saviour! It leaves my normally oily skin cleaner, softer and with noticeably smaller pores. Unlike other masks, it doesn't dry your skin out after use. I liked to apply just before getting in the shower and then wash off. The clay feels really luxurious and like a real treat for my skin.I will definitely incorporate this into my weekly skincare regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Deep cleansing clay mask, has a fluid texture which makes it easy to apply. Not too drying and easy to remove. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]