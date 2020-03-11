By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Pure Clay Detox Mask Black 50Ml

5(32)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Pure Clay Detox Mask Black 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Offer

  • For the first time, the L'Oréal Paris laboratories have selected three pure clays and combined them with charcoal, which acts like a magnet to draw out impurities. The creamy texture detoxifies the skin's surface by cleansing deep into the pores, leaving the skin looking clarified and beautified without drying it out.
  • A powerful blend of 3 pure clays
  • Koalin
  • A highly effective natural clay, known to absorb impurities and excess sebum.
  • Montmorillonite
  • Rich in minerals, a clay recognised for helping to eliminate imperfections.
  • Ghassoul
  • A pure clay highly concentrated in minerals renowned to help clarify complexion.
  • Instant and lasting, visible results
  • Immediately: skin is purer and clearer.
  • Use for one week: skin feels fresher, and more luminous.
  • Use after use: skin can breathe and is visibly transformed.
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination. Our skincare products are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide. Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Purity Mask
  • Deeply purifies, mattifies
  • L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Glow Mask
  • Brightens, exfoliates
  • Detoxifies
  • Clarifies
  • 3 pure clays + charcoal
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

782625 11, Aqua / Water, Kaolin, Montmorillonite, Lecithin, Polysorbate 20, Butylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Oryza Sativa Starch / Rice Starch, Moroccan Lava Clay, Charcoal Powder, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B186966/1)

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • On clean skin, apply a thin layer all over the face, 2-3 times a week. Avoid the eyes and lips. Leave to dry for 5-10 minutes, then remove with a wet towel or warm water.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

32 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Face felt very fresh and clean after use. Pores se

4 stars

Face felt very fresh and clean after use. Pores seemed smaller. Easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I like the packaging of the mask, it allows multip

4 stars

I like the packaging of the mask, it allows multiple uses without drying out. I have oily/combination acne prone skin and have found the mask to be helpful in reducing oil and leaves my skin looking cleaner, brighter and refreshed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really enjoy using this product, it makes my skin

5 stars

Really enjoy using this product, it makes my skin feel so clear and soft! Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The mask is of a Greek yogurt consistency. Great p

5 stars

The mask is of a Greek yogurt consistency. Great packaging, very high end look. A bit too much fragrance for my taste. The results are consistent and what has been promised in the description. Dries up, cleans your pores and other impurities away. I try to use it 2 times a week in the evening. Helped to clear some of break outs. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product that works very well even on sensit

5 stars

Lovely product that works very well even on sensitive skin. Mask is calming, purifying. I really like the fact that even after one use you can see big difference in your skin appearance. As a bonus I need to mention thw fact that even that mask is purifying it doesn’t overdry skin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Same as the other detox mask! Makes my skin feel

5 stars

Same as the other detox mask! Makes my skin feel amazing after i've used it - lighter like someone has taken off a layer of old skin & i've bee refreshed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely loved this product, easy to apply and m

5 stars

Absolutely loved this product, easy to apply and made my skin feel fantastic! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this mask and indeed the rest of this range

5 stars

I love this mask and indeed the rest of this range - after trying this mask, I also tried some if the other masks and the exfoliating scrub. This mask has become a staple in my skincare routine and makes a noticeable difference. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This has been my skin saviour! It leaves my normal

5 stars

This has been my skin saviour! It leaves my normally oily skin cleaner, softer and with noticeably smaller pores. Unlike other masks, it doesn't dry your skin out after use. I liked to apply just before getting in the shower and then wash off. The clay feels really luxurious and like a real treat for my skin.I will definitely incorporate this into my weekly skincare regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deep cleansing clay mask, has a fluid texture whic

5 stars

Deep cleansing clay mask, has a fluid texture which makes it easy to apply. Not too drying and easy to remove. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

