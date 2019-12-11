Jus-Rol Gluten Free Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 280G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
One portion uncooked (50g) contains
  • Energy712kJ 171kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.8g
    14%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.49g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1423 kJ

Product Description

  • Chilled uncooked gluten free puff pastry sheet.
  • Jus-Rol Chilled pastry sheets are ready rolled, so you can use them straightaway.
  • Shortcrust, puff, filo: all the pastry types you need to create sausage rolls or mince pies.
  • Jus-Rol pastry sheets and blocks make it easy for you to bake.
  • Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for some recipe ideas!
  • 1 rectangular sheet (approx. 350mm x 230mm)
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Corn Starch, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Rice Flour, Pea Flour, Vegetable Fiber (Potatoes, Rice Pea, Plantain, Psyllium), Thickener (Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Alcohol, Salt, Buckwheat Flour, Natural Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Transglutaminase), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºCNot suitable for freezing. For Use By: See Front of Pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Puff Pastry Tips:
  • Let your pastry temper to room temperature
  • For best results, take the pastry out of the fridge approximately 10 minutes before you are ready to use it, as it will be easier to work with.
  • No Need for a Rolling Pin
  • If you roll the puff pastry sheet with a rolling pin, you will compress the carefully constructed layers and your puff pastry won't rise as much. If you need to expand the pastry sheet, gently stretch it with your hands.
  • Use your Leftovers
  • Off cuts are great for making tasty cheese straws.
  • 1. Take out of the fridge and remove from the carton approximately 10 minutes before use. After this time, for best results use immediately.
  • 2. Remove from plastic wrap and unroll the pastry sheet.
  • 3. Bake in a preheated oven at 220° C (200° C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 7, or at the temperature required in your recipe.

Number of uses

One sheet (280g) provides at least 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • At Jus-Rol™ we love pastry and we hope you do too. To get in touch you can phone or contact us via our website.
  • Telephone Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
  • 0800 028 0089 (UK only)
  • www.jusrol.co.uk
  • 1-800 535 115 (ROI only)
  • www.jusrol.ie
  • General Mills UK Ltd,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(uncooked) Per 100 g(uncooked) Per portion (50 g)%* (50 g)
Energy 1423 kJ712 kJ9%
-341 kcal171 kcal9%
Fat 19.6 g9.8 g14%
of which saturates 9.1 g4.5 g23%
Carbohydrate 36.8 g18.4 g7%
of which sugars 1.0 g0.5 g1%
Fibre 4.0 g2.0 g-
Protein 2.5 g1.3 g3%
Salt 0.98 g0.49 g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ / 2 000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Celliacs won't be disappointed

4 stars

Recently waching an tv cookery program calling for puffpastry Sceptic I went ahead making it from Gluten free just roll pastry Everyone enjoyed my puff pastry savoury cheese pumpkin Pie made without a tart case it held firm did not leak and it was delicious. So all those celiacs out there go ahead try it you won't be disappointed.

Fantastic Easy Free From Pastry

4 stars

For a gluten and dairy free pastry option, this is pretty good. No it doesn't puff up or flake as well as traditional pastry, but frankly, as a Coeliac with a dairy allergy, I am over the moon that this alternative exists. And you can't beat the ease of use. I note that there are a few less favourable reviews for this product, however most from what I can see, bought this pastry in error thinking it contained either gluten, dairy or both.

Good substitute

5 stars

I really cannot understand the bad reviews for this product. I am Vegan with Gluten allergy and I use this pastry all the time. I use it in exactly the same way as I used to use the ordinary Jus-Rol Puff Pastry and it is fine. No it is not as flaky as the original but if cooked properly it is a very good substitute. It is also suitable for home freezing once it has been made up so ideal for when Christmas arrives.

Great alternative

5 stars

Great gluten free option. Made sausage rolls, pies, cinnamon and pecan pastries with it. Not the same as normal puff pastry but a great substitute.

Hi much like the previous reviewer I bought this p

2 stars

Hi much like the previous reviewer I bought this product in error thinking it was classic puff pastry. The cheese and onion rolls that we baked were edible but the pastry did not go fluffy, rather more like Cannoli tubes or Scotch pie crust. Even for a gluten free only customer probably not a good enough substitute to be worthwhile.

Gluten-free - nothing like proper puff pastry

1 stars

Bought it by accident {expected it to be all-butter, but didn't spot the gluten tag). Wanted it as a pie top; after 20 mins @ 200c it was brown, but it had the texture of stale bread crust. Moral: read the box carefully - or better yet, make your own rough-puff.

