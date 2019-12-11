Jus-Rol Gluten Free Puff Pastry Ready Rolled 280G

Celliacs won't be disappointed
Recently waching an tv cookery program calling for puffpastry Sceptic I went ahead making it from Gluten free just roll pastry Everyone enjoyed my puff pastry savoury cheese pumpkin Pie made without a tart case it held firm did not leak and it was delicious. So all those celiacs out there go ahead try it you won't be disappointed.
Fantastic Easy Free From Pastry
For a gluten and dairy free pastry option, this is pretty good. No it doesn't puff up or flake as well as traditional pastry, but frankly, as a Coeliac with a dairy allergy, I am over the moon that this alternative exists. And you can't beat the ease of use. I note that there are a few less favourable reviews for this product, however most from what I can see, bought this pastry in error thinking it contained either gluten, dairy or both.
Good substitute
I really cannot understand the bad reviews for this product. I am Vegan with Gluten allergy and I use this pastry all the time. I use it in exactly the same way as I used to use the ordinary Jus-Rol Puff Pastry and it is fine. No it is not as flaky as the original but if cooked properly it is a very good substitute. It is also suitable for home freezing once it has been made up so ideal for when Christmas arrives.
Great alternative
Great gluten free option. Made sausage rolls, pies, cinnamon and pecan pastries with it. Not the same as normal puff pastry but a great substitute.
Hi much like the previous reviewer I bought this p
Hi much like the previous reviewer I bought this product in error thinking it was classic puff pastry. The cheese and onion rolls that we baked were edible but the pastry did not go fluffy, rather more like Cannoli tubes or Scotch pie crust. Even for a gluten free only customer probably not a good enough substitute to be worthwhile.
Gluten-free - nothing like proper puff pastry
Bought it by accident {expected it to be all-butter, but didn't spot the gluten tag). Wanted it as a pie top; after 20 mins @ 200c it was brown, but it had the texture of stale bread crust. Moral: read the box carefully - or better yet, make your own rough-puff.