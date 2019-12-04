Tesco Honey Roasting Parsnips 300G

roasted with christmas dinner,best parsnips i have
roasted with christmas dinner,best parsnips i have ever had.so tasty and sweet
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 101kcal
INGREDIENTS: Parsnip, Rapeseed Oil, Honey (2%), Butter (Milk), Salt.
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove all packaging. Tip parsnips and butter pat on a baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Stir in butter and heat for a further 15-20 minutes turning halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Stir in butter and heat for a further 35-40 minutes turning halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (108g**)
|Energy
|423kJ / 101kcal
|457kJ / 109kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|14.5g
|15.7g
|Sugars
|10.0g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|5.1g
|Protein
|2.3g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 216g.
|-
|-
