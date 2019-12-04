By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Honey Roasting Parsnips 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Honey Roasting Parsnips 300G
£ 2.25
£7.50/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy457kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Parsnips with honey butter.
  • Sweet & Crispy Glazed with a honey butter for a sticky finish
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Parsnip, Rapeseed Oil, Honey (2%), Butter (Milk), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove all packaging. Tip parsnips and butter pat on a baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Stir in butter and heat for a further 15-20 minutes turning halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45-50 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Stir in butter and heat for a further 35-40 minutes turning halfway through. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (108g**)
Energy423kJ / 101kcal457kJ / 109kcal
Fat2.7g2.9g
Saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate14.5g15.7g
Sugars10.0g10.8g
Fibre4.7g5.1g
Protein2.3g2.5g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 300g typically weighs 216g.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

roasted with christmas dinner,best parsnips i have

5 stars

roasted with christmas dinner,best parsnips i have ever had.so tasty and sweet

