Tesco Stuffed Whole Turkey

- Energy1176kJ 281kcal14%
- Fat12.8g18%
- Saturates4.2g21%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 784kJ / 187kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A whole turkey with a gluten free pork, sage and onion stuffing, garnished with smoked bacon lattice and bay leaf.
- FROM BRITISH FARMS Hand prepared by butchers and topped with bacon Our British turkeys are carefully selected and reared to a high standard of welfare by our trusted farmers.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (94%), Gluten Free Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing (5%) [Pork, Roasted Onion, Pea Fibre, Water, Sage, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil], Smoked Streaky Bacon with Added Water (0.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate)], Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 50-62 hours in a refrigerator. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Store turkey in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: FOR CALCULATED COOKING TIMES SEE FRONT OF PACK
180°C / Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 Pre-heat oven Place bird in a large roasting tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, uncovered. After 1 hour, remove from the oven and baste with juices. Cover with kitchen foil and continue to cook for the required time on the front of pack. Baste every 30 minutes with juices from the roasting tray. If product is pale, remove the foil for the final 30 minutes of cooking time. After cooking time, remove from the oven and cover with kitchen foil. Allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving. Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast and leg are pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. The bacon in this product may cause the turkey to appear pink after cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Not suitable for microwave cooking.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging.
No need to wash poultry before cooking.
Number of uses
10-14 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones.The bacon in this product may cause the turkey to appear pink after cooking.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Pad. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g
|Energy
|784kJ / 187kcal
|1176kJ / 281kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|27.0g
|40.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
|-
|-
Safety information
