Tesco Finest Basted British Free Range Bronze Turkey Crown 1.5kg-2.25kg Serves 7-10
Typical values per 100g: Energy 497kJ / 118kcal
Product Description
- Fresh Class A stock basted bronze turkey crown.
- Our Tesco Finest turkeys are free range and raised on British farms dedicated to the highest welfare standards where they have plenty of room to roam, eat fresh grass and forage naturally. Exercise, a varied diet and the fact they grow more slowly gives Bronze turkeys a fuller flavour and more succulent texture. Hand prepared by skilled butchers and basted with stock for extra flavour and succulence. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- A tender, easy to carve crown, stock basted for extra succulence.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (94%), Stock Baste [Water, Turkey Stock [Water, Turkey Extract, Mushroom, Kelp, Star Anise], Maize Starch, Salt, Light Brown Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 15 - 23 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines and cooking instruction opposite Ensure the crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals left Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, Fan150°C, Gas 4
Preparation Guidelines Do not remove the drip pad and foil tray. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately. Place the crown in it's foil tray in a roasting tin. Rub the skin of the crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Cooking Instructions Remove outer packaging Oven cook from chilled only. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. For calculated cooking times see label on front of pack. After 1 hour, remove kitchen foil, return the crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size).
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer
- If juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest
- Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using turkey from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
Number of uses
7 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|497kJ / 118kcal
|621kJ / 147kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.1g
|27.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Caution: This product will contain bones..
