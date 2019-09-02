By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Teddy Perforated 5 Pack 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Lindt Teddy Perforated 5 Pack 50G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£5.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate
  • Cocoa - Lindt & Sprüngli Farming Program
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skim Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring Vanillin, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2377 kJ / 570 kcal
Fat 37 g
- of which saturates 22 g
Carbohydrate 51 g
- of which sugars 50 g
Protein 7,4 g
Salt 0,20 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Lindt Sleigh Milk Chocolate 5X50g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£5.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Cadbury Dairy Milk Hollow Santas 75G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.00
£2.67/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Kinder Mini Figures 6 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.25/each

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Lindt Teddy Bear 10G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 0.60
£6.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here