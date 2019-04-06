Tesco Kalettes 150G

Amazing! If you struggle with kale, these babies a
Amazing! If you struggle with kale, these babies are your answer! Just steam and go.
Is this a new Vegetable?
I purchased this vegetable as I had never heard of it before. I like to tryout new foods.Excellent and interesting flavour. Such a pleasant change from all the usual vegetables. I steamed it lightly as I prefer vegetables to still have a crunch and just served it with main meal. On trying to buy it again found it to be out of stock for a couple of weeks but kept looking and today was rewarded by my perseverance!
This is the most delicious vegetable I have had for years. I love most vegetables but this looks and tastes good too and is so easy to steam.