Tesco Kalettes 150G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Kalettes 150G
£ 1.00
£6.67/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy171kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 214kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Kalettes.
  • For more recipies, visit: https://realfood.tesco.com/
  • Rich & Nutty Grown to be a unique mix of brussels sprouts and kale At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our kalettes come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, R & K Drysdales, have been growing kalettes for 5 years. Ian and his skilled team grow them in the fertile soils of East Lothian and Berwickshire where the mild climate creates ideal growing conditions. Carefully grown to be a unique mix of brussels sprouts and kales, the rich and nutty flavour is ideal for steaming or even a stir fry.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. All our Kalettes® come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, R & K Drysdale, have been growing Kalettes® for 5 years. Ian and his skilled team grow them in the fertile soils of East Lothian and Berwickshire where the mild climate creates ideal growing conditions. Carefully grown to be a unique mix of Brussels sprouts and kales. The rich & nutty flavour is ideal for steaming or even a stir fry.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash thoroughly before use. No need to trim across base.
Place in a steamer for 5 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Grown and packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Grown and packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone: 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm
Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy214kJ / 51kcal171kJ / 41kcal
Fat1.4g1.1g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.1g3.3g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre4.1g3.3g
Protein3.5g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C115.0mg (144%NRV)92.0mg (115%NRV)
Folic Acid135.0µg (68%NRV)108.0µg (54%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Amazing! If you struggle with kale, these babies a

5 stars

Amazing! If you struggle with kale, these babies are your answer! Just steam and go.

Is this a new Vegetable?

5 stars

I purchased this vegetable as I had never heard of it before. I like to tryout new foods.Excellent and interesting flavour. Such a pleasant change from all the usual vegetables. I steamed it lightly as I prefer vegetables to still have a crunch and just served it with main meal. On trying to buy it again found it to be out of stock for a couple of weeks but kept looking and today was rewarded by my perseverance!

This is the most delicious vegetable I have had fo

5 stars

This is the most delicious vegetable I have had for years. I love most vegetables but this looks and tastes good too and is so easy to steam.

