Urban Fruit Coconut Chips Straight Up 25G

£ 1.00
£4.00/100g

Product Description

  • Straight Up Coconut Chips
  • Grab your ukuleles and let's luau!
  • Get in touch, we're a lovely bunch...
  • Twitter: @urbanfruit
  • facebook.com/urbanfruit
  • Instagram: @urbanfruituk
  • Welcome to Paradise
  • Our crunchy coconut chips are all natural, never fried and full of fibre to give you that healthy island glow! Naked but for a sprinkle of sea salt and coconut nectar.
  • 100% natural
  • Triple toasted, never fried
  • Refined sugar? No way!
  • Gluten-free? Of course!
  • Vegan-friendly? Absolutely!
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut, Coconut Nectar, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Name and address

  • Urban Fruit,
  • PO Box 73589,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5FP.

Return to

  • hello@urbanfruit.co.uk
  • www.urbanfruit.co.uk
Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)(per 25g)
Energy (kJ)1975494
Energy (kcal)472118
Fat 41.6g10.4g
(of which saturates)36.0g9.0g
Carbohydrates14.8g3.7g
(of which sugars)14.28g3.57g
Fibre 25.0g6.25g
Protein 5.0g1.25g
Salt 1.0g0.25g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Sweet & Crunchy

5 stars

These are so good! When I first had them I thought they must be covered in sugar/caramelised, so was pleasantly surprised to see they're not. They are also nicely crunchy. Great with dried fruit and nuts as a snack, or with granola.

