By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Easy Carve Duck with a Morello Cherry and Kirsch Glaze 1.6kg Serves 5

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Easy Carve Duck with a Morello Cherry and Kirsch Glaze 1.6kg Serves 5

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 18.00
£11.25/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Per 150g
  • Energy1638kJ 393kcal
    20%
  • Fat25.5g
    36%
  • Saturates7.5g
    38%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1092kJ / 262kcal

Product Description

  • Part deboned duck filled with a gluten free pork and cherry stuffing, topped with candied orange, sweetened Morello cherries, and bay leaves, with a sachet of Morello cherry and Kirsch glaze.
  • Our easy carve birds are hand cut and trimmed, then prepared by skilled butchers, from a family run company with over four decades experience. We've complemented this rich, tender duck with an intense fruity stuffing made with British pork and a mix of sour and sweet black cherries. Finished with a sweet and sticky Morello Cherry and Kirsch Glaze. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Hand trimmed duck with a rich stuffing of succulent British pork and a medley of cherries. Partly deboned for easy carving.
  • Pack size: 1.6kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Duck (76%), Gluten Free Pork and Cherry Stuffing (15%)[Pork, Black Cherry, Dried Apricot, Water, Sugar, Cherry, Cranberry, Kirsch, Pea Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Onion, Parsley, Orange Zest, Salt, Maize Starch, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Thyme, Sage, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cinnamon, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Morello Cherry and Kirsch Glaze Satchet (6%)[Sugar, Water, Red Wine (Suphites), Plum Juice from Concentrate, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Kirsch, Salt, Maize Starch, Allspice, Nutmeg], Candied Orange [Orange, Glucose, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sweetened Morello Cherry[Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 20-30 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Store duck in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 1 hr 45 mins
Chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 / 1 hr 45 mins Remove sleeve, film lid and place sachet to one side. Cover garnish with a piece of foil. Place the duck in its foil tray on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove the foil strip from garnish for the last 20 minutes of cooking time, add glaze over joint for the last 10 - 15 minutes of cook time. Allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils throughly after contact with raw meat.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
  • If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • .

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.6Kg; 1.6Kg DotCom & Pre Order

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1092kJ / 262kcal1638kJ / 393kcal
Fat17.0g25.5g
Saturates5.0g7.5g
Carbohydrate5.8g8.7g
Sugars5.3g8.0g
Fibre0.9g1.4g
Protein21.0g31.5g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not at all pleasant

1 stars

I had this, or very similar, last year and it tasted off. It was not at all pleasant. We also had a standard frozen duck in the same week which was far nicer.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Tesco Finest Four Mini Christmas Tree Pots 315g Serves 4

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 8.00
£2.54/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

Tesco Crackling Gammon Joint with Maple and Bourbon Glaze 2.8kg Serves 13

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 16.00
£5.72/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Crackling Three Pork Roast with Apple, Cranberry and Honey Stuffing 1.5kg-1.8kg Serves 6

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 12.60
£7.00/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here