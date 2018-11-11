Tesco Finest Easy Carve Duck with a Morello Cherry and Kirsch Glaze 1.6kg Serves 5

Not at all pleasant
I had this, or very similar, last year and it tasted off. It was not at all pleasant. We also had a standard frozen duck in the same week which was far nicer.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1092kJ / 262kcal
INGREDIENTS: Duck (76%), Gluten Free Pork and Cherry Stuffing (15%)[Pork, Black Cherry, Dried Apricot, Water, Sugar, Cherry, Cranberry, Kirsch, Pea Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Onion, Parsley, Orange Zest, Salt, Maize Starch, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Thyme, Sage, Ginger, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cinnamon, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Morello Cherry and Kirsch Glaze Satchet (6%)[Sugar, Water, Red Wine (Suphites), Plum Juice from Concentrate, Concentrated Cherry Juice, Kirsch, Salt, Maize Starch, Allspice, Nutmeg], Candied Orange [Orange, Glucose, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Sweetened Morello Cherry[Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Bay Leaf.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 20-30 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Store duck in its packaging in the bottom of the refrigerator until required. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 1 hr 45 mins
Chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 / 1 hr 45 mins Remove sleeve, film lid and place sachet to one side. Cover garnish with a piece of foil. Place the duck in its foil tray on a roasting tin in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove the foil strip from garnish for the last 20 minutes of cooking time, add glaze over joint for the last 10 - 15 minutes of cook time. Allow to rest for 20 minutes before carving. No need to wash poultry before cooking. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils throughly after contact with raw meat.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in the U.K.
5 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
1.6Kg; 1.6Kg DotCom & Pre Order
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1092kJ / 262kcal
|1638kJ / 393kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|25.5g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|7.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|8.7g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|8.0g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|21.0g
|31.5g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions, with stuffing.
Caution: This product will contain bones.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
