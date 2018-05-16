By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Festive Doughnuts 12 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£0.25/each

One doughnut
  • Energy1064kJ 255kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ / 440kcal

Product Description

  • 12 ring doughnuts with a chocolate icing and coloured sugar sprinkles.
  • Festive Ring Doughnuts 12PK 12 ring doughnuts with a chocolate icing and coloured sugar sprinkles.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Icing (12%)[Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins)], Coloured Sugar Strands (6%)[Icing Sugar, Wheat Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Glazing Agents (Acacia, Shellac), Radish Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins), Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Coconut Oil, Lemon Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store at -18°C.Stock is date coded use oldest stock first. Do not remove from the freezer until required.

Produce of

Produced in

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation
  • Remove frozen doughnuts from outer case as required and defrost in cardboard tray. Return surplus to freezer.
  • Defrost as single trays and Not stacked, for a minimum of 1 hour at ambient temperature. Ensure the product is fully defrosted before displaying. Do not refreeze.
  • If product is stacked then smearing may appear on outer film.
  • Finishing / Additional Information
  • No baking/finishing is required.
  • Defrost before displaying.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

12 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (58g)
Energy1835kJ / 440kcal1064kJ / 255kcal
Fat26.7g15.5g
Saturates12.7g7.4g
Carbohydrate43.3g25.1g
Sugars11.8g6.8g
Fibre2.2g1.3g
Protein5.5g3.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

