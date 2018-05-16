Jml Mineral Magic

Product Description
- Colour correcting mineral powder
- Full coverage foundation and concealer
- Matches your skin tone
- This mineral foundation and concealer is made with colour correctors that help mask and even-out imperfections to give you radiant, beautiful-looking skin. And it's so light and ultra-fine it won't even feel like you're wearing make-up!
- 4 shades give you bright, flawless skin
- Pink > Brightens pale complexions
- Yellow > Coverage for under & over eyes
- Mint > Dulls redness & conceals discoloration
- Lavender > Camouflages yellow & pallid skin
- A foundation and concealer with built-in colour correctors!
- Built in colour correctors: pink, yellow, mint and lavender
- Flawless coverage
- Ultra light & fine
- The secret to complete complexion perfection!
- Micronised mineral powder
- Full coverage with correctors and concealers
- Matches your skin tone in moments
- Fragrance free
- Doesn't get caught in wrinkles or creases
- Includes professional stubby brush and compact with mirror
Information
Ingredients
Talc, Mica, Silica, Tridecyl Stearate, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Magnesium Stearate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Vaprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Bis-Diglyceryl Polyacyladipate-2, Polyethylene, Nylon-12, Boron Nitride, Methicone, PTFE, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Tin Oxide, May Contain: CI 77891, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, CI 75470, CI 77742, CI 77007
Produce of
Made in China
Warnings
- Warning
- For external use only
- Do not use on areas of broken or sensitive skin
- Do not use on puncture wounds, animal bites or burns
- Keep out of the reach of children
- If product causes irritation discontinue use.
Distributor address
- JML,
- Unit 1 Eastside,
- Port of Tyne,
- South Shields,
- NE33 5SP.
Return to
Net Contents
10g ℮
Safety information
