Monster Energy The Doctor 4 X 500Ml

image 1 of Monster Energy The Doctor 4 X 500Ml
£ 4.57
£0.23/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, L-Carnitine, Caffeine, Ginseng and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweetener.
  • MotoGP Champion Valentino Rossi has thrilled fans around the world, with over 100 victories and 9 championships.
  • We teamed up with Valentino AKA 'The Doctor®' to create our fastest Monster ever. With a light crisp, refreshing citrus flavour and a full load of our legendary Monster Energy blend, it will get you up to speed in a hurry!
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (4%) (Orange, Lemon), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Fruit, Natural Flavourings, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Sodium Citrate), Acid (Citric Acid), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (B2, B3, B6, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Sodium Chloride, D-Glucronolactone, Guarana Seed Extract (0.002%), Inositol, Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • This product of allergen free

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest before end: see base of can for date

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Warnings

  • High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml (%*)
Energy 186kJ929kJ
-44kcal219kcal (11%)
Carbohydrate 11g55g (21%)
Of which sugars 10g52g (57%)
Salt 0.02g0.08g (1%)
Vitamins(%**)(%**)
Riboflavin (Vit B2)0.7mg (50%)3.5mg (250%)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5mg (53%)43mg (266%)
Vitamin B6 0.8mg (57%)4mg (286%)
Vitamin B12 2.5µg (100%)13µg (500%)
Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
** Daily Reference Intake--

Safety information

