Monster Energy The Doctor 4 X 500Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, L-Carnitine, Caffeine, Ginseng and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweetener.
- MotoGP Champion Valentino Rossi has thrilled fans around the world, with over 100 victories and 9 championships.
- We teamed up with Valentino AKA 'The Doctor®' to create our fastest Monster ever. With a light crisp, refreshing citrus flavour and a full load of our legendary Monster Energy blend, it will get you up to speed in a hurry!
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- Pack size: 2000ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (4%) (Orange, Lemon), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Fruit, Natural Flavourings, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Lactate, Sodium Citrate), Acid (Citric Acid), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caffeine (0.03%), Vitamins (B2, B3, B6, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Sodium Chloride, D-Glucronolactone, Guarana Seed Extract (0.002%), Inositol, Maltodextrin
Allergy Information
- This product of allergen free
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest before end: see base of can for date
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Monster Energy Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|186kJ
|929kJ
|-
|44kcal
|219kcal (11%)
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|55g (21%)
|Of which sugars
|10g
|52g (57%)
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.08g (1%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Riboflavin (Vit B2)
|0.7mg (50%)
|3.5mg (250%)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.8mg (57%)
|4mg (286%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|** Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly
