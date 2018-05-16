By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Oat Drink Alternative 1 Litre

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 1.60
£1.60/litre
Each 100 ml serving contains:
  • Energy181 kJ 43 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Oat drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • Good for you - Good for the planet
  • #alpro
  • Heads up, here come the oats and they're coming straight your way! Here at Alpro, we've always appreciate the soft, subtly sweet taste of oats.
  • Our Oat drink is a great source of plant fibre and contains No Added Sugars*
  • All plant, no added sugars*
  • *No added sugars, contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Chilled to perfection
  • One taste and you'll know, our oats are outstanding!
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from colours
  • Free from dairy
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat (9.8%)), Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Lactose
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Best before: see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Chilled to perfection
  • Our guarantee to you is Fabulous Oat at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
  • Try it for... or straight from the glass
  • Sweet and savoury cooking, brilliant breakfasts, tasty tea and coffee
  • Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.
  • Can be introduced as part of a balanced diet from 1 year of age.

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.

Name and address

  • Alpro C.V.A.,
  • Vlamingstraat 28,
  • 8560 Wevelgem,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 181 kJ / 43 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which Saturates 0.1 g
Carbohydrate 6.6 g
of which Sugars 3.2 g
Fibre 1.4 g
Protein 0.3 g
Salt 0.09 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

