Alpro Oat Drink Alternative 1 Litre

Typical values per 100g: Energy 181 kJ / 43 kcal
Product Description
- Oat drink with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- Good for you - Good for the planet
- Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones.
- Heads up, here come the oats and they're coming straight your way! Here at Alpro, we've always appreciate the soft, subtly sweet taste of oats.
- Our Oat drink is a great source of plant fibre and contains No Added Sugars*
- All plant, no added sugars*
- *No added sugars, contains naturally occurring sugars
- One taste and you'll know, our oats are outstanding!
- Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from colours
- Naturally low in fat
- Free from dairy
- No added sugars - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oat (9.8%)), Chicory Root Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Lactose
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Best before: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Our guarantee to you is Fabulous Oat at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
- Try it for... or straight from the glass
- Sweet and savoury cooking, brilliant breakfasts, tasty tea and coffee
- Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.
- Can be introduced as part of a balanced diet from 1 year of age.
Additives
- Free From Colours
Warnings
- Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
Name and address
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
- 8560 Wevelgem,
- Belgium.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|181 kJ / 43 kcal
|Fat
|1.5 g
|of which Saturates
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6 g
|of which Sugars
|3.2 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|Protein
|0.3 g
|Salt
|0.09 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
Safety information
Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
