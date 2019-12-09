Birds Eye Gluten Free Breaded Fish Fillets 250G

can't even tell gf
These are very good and you do not notice it is gluten free at all. My partner, who does not need to be on a gf diet, enjoys them and doesn't even notice the different to the usual breaded fish. I have been buying these for years and always are top notch.
Nice gluten free alternative
Eat these regularly, nice batter decent bit of fish
Lovely!
Lovely product! The batter was buttery even though I like mine cooked longer than the advised time so it's nice and crispy. So glad I found a gluten free alternative!
Yummy gluten free fish
Very yummy gluten free alternative. I love my Sunday night gluten free fish and chips
Don’t waste your money
Cooked it but when I cut into it it was a dirty grey colour with black flecks. Certainly not as illustrated - it went straight into the bin, Yuk!