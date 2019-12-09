By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Gluten Free Breaded Fish Fillets 250G

Birds Eye Gluten Free Breaded Fish Fillets 250G
£ 2.99
£11.96/kg
Product Description

  • Portions formed from pieces of Alaska pollock fillet, coated in gluten free breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
  • For more visit birdseye.co.uk
  • Forever Food Together
  • We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
  • Made with 100% fish fillet
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (63%), Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs (Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose), Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Rice Semolina, Dried Potato, Salt, Pea Fibre, Pea Starch, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish
  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked straight from the freezer.
220°C Fan 200°C Gas Mark 7 20 mins
Pre-heat oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (125g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1000kJ1249kJ
- kcal239kcal299kcal
Fat 13.0g16.0g
- of which Saturates 1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate 18.0g22.0g
- of which sugars 0.6g0.8g
Fibre 1.1g1.4g
Protein 12.0g16.0g
Salt 0.89g1.1g
A serving of one portion (125g) oven baked provides: 159mg Omega 3 (EPA+DHA)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

can't even tell gf

5 stars

These are very good and you do not notice it is gluten free at all. My partner, who does not need to be on a gf diet, enjoys them and doesn't even notice the different to the usual breaded fish. I have been buying these for years and always are top notch.

Nice gluten free alternative

5 stars

Eat these regularly, nice batter decent bit of fish

Lovely!

5 stars

Lovely product! The batter was buttery even though I like mine cooked longer than the advised time so it's nice and crispy. So glad I found a gluten free alternative!

Yummy gluten free fish

4 stars

Very yummy gluten free alternative. I love my Sunday night gluten free fish and chips

Don’t waste your money

1 stars

Cooked it but when I cut into it it was a dirty grey colour with black flecks. Certainly not as illustrated - it went straight into the bin, Yuk!

