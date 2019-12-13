Redmere Cabbage

Tiny
Tiny and mainly all core sadly only enough for 2 not good for family roast, used core in gravy stock tho
Inconsistent variety
I like to eat raw cabbage in salads but the only ones that are enjoyable are the ones similar to white and red cabbage with very tight leaves. Often the variety changes with this product and you get cabbages more like savoy that are textured and difficult to eat raw.
Poor Quality Have been ordering these cabbages for
Poor Quality Have been ordering these cabbages for months now but for the last 3 weeks they have been exceedingly poor quality!
very small cabbage
very small cabbage
Not as picture
The image depicts a cabbage similar to that of a savoy or round cabbage. However, when I ordered this (when the savoy was not on offer) it turned out to be a heavy thick white cabbage. Incorrect and false image
Not good quality we doubted if this was actually f
Not good quality we doubted if this was actually from redmere farm not in plastic outer leaves removed was such poor condition entered the bin have no problems in past with this cabbage why we reordered it . not taking risk this time though sorry .
Had mould on it. Don't order veg on line!
Terrible quality, had it delivered with my other veg on Friday & went to prepare the veg for Saturday's dinner. The Cabbage had mould on it, as did the swede both smelt awful & the bag of charlotte potatoes were awful, threw them out, I don't think they were even "charlottes". Will never order veg online again from Tesco's.
Excellent quality on the day I bought it. Better t
Excellent quality on the day I bought it. Better than the more expensive brassicas.