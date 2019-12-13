By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Redmere Cabbage

2(8)Write a review
£ 0.77
£0.77/each
per 100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Cabbage
  • A versatile cabbage which is perfect for steaming, boiling or for use in stir fries.

Information

Ingredients

Cabbage

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Netherlands, Poland, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Roughly shred, removing core if required.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Single per bag

Nutrition

Energy131kJ / 31kcal131kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.4g4.4g
Sugars4.4g4.4g
Fibre2.3g2.3g
Protein1.8g1.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tiny

2 stars

Tiny and mainly all core sadly only enough for 2 not good for family roast, used core in gravy stock tho

Inconsistent variety

3 stars

I like to eat raw cabbage in salads but the only ones that are enjoyable are the ones similar to white and red cabbage with very tight leaves. Often the variety changes with this product and you get cabbages more like savoy that are textured and difficult to eat raw.

Poor Quality Have been ordering these cabbages for

1 stars

Poor Quality Have been ordering these cabbages for months now but for the last 3 weeks they have been exceedingly poor quality!

very small cabbage

1 stars

very small cabbage

Not as picture

1 stars

The image depicts a cabbage similar to that of a savoy or round cabbage. However, when I ordered this (when the savoy was not on offer) it turned out to be a heavy thick white cabbage. Incorrect and false image

Not good quality we doubted if this was actually f

2 stars

Not good quality we doubted if this was actually from redmere farm not in plastic outer leaves removed was such poor condition entered the bin have no problems in past with this cabbage why we reordered it . not taking risk this time though sorry .

Had mould on it. Don't order veg on line!

1 stars

Terrible quality, had it delivered with my other veg on Friday & went to prepare the veg for Saturday's dinner. The Cabbage had mould on it, as did the swede both smelt awful & the bag of charlotte potatoes were awful, threw them out, I don't think they were even "charlottes". Will never order veg online again from Tesco's.

Excellent quality on the day I bought it. Better t

5 stars

Excellent quality on the day I bought it. Better than the more expensive brassicas.

