Tesco White Cabbage

2.5(8)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco White Cabbage
£ 0.79
£0.79/each
Per 100g
  • Energy151kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 151kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • White cabbage.
  • Tesco White Cabbage Carefully selected for its peppery flavour
  • Harvested by Hand Carefully selected for its peppery flavour

Information

Ingredients

White Cabbage

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use. Remove outer leaves. Slice cabbage as required. 

    Steam
    Time: 5 mins
    Place in a steamer for 5 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

    Microwave
    800W /900W   3 mins / 2½ mins
    Cover and cook on full power.
    Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

    Cooking Warnings:
    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy151kJ / 36kcal151kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.1g4.1g
Sugars4.1g4.1g
Fibre4.1g4.1g
Protein2.4g2.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C48.0mg (60%NRV)48.0mg (60%NRV)
Folic Acid45.0µg (23%NRV)45.0µg (23%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

I buy this nearly every week and the actual cabbag

3 stars

I buy this nearly every week and the actual cabbage is always good and keeps fresh in the fridge, but with an online order the cabbage size varies so much on a weekly basis, some weeks you'll get a cabbage the size of a bowling ball other weeks a cabbage the size of a large orange. Aside from the fact it's a fixed price per cabbage regardless of size, it's a real annoyance when you're trying to feed a family and some weeks the cabbage is so small it's barley enough to feed two people.

Great versatile cabbage

5 stars

This is a good staple cabbage with a lovely flavour and texture. It's great cooked as standard or grated for coleslaw with some carrot etc. I usually steam my vegetables and this is the ideal way to cook portions of Tesco White Cabbage. You can also chop it and freeze it on the day you purchase it which is great if, like me, you live alone and want something for another day. When you've cooked your cabbage (and it doesn't take long) treat it to a good knob of butter and a shake of pepper because this enhances its delicious flavour.

Too small

1 stars

The size is way smaller than usual! I will never buy cabbage from Tesco again.

too big and too expensive

2 stars

too big and too expensive

GOOD PRODUCT

5 stars

Always good and solid. We use these as a base for the various coleslaw,s that we make usually have at least one a week as make for a neighbour too. Best of all is that it makes our slaw,s cost effective which is very important to us as is freshness.

Teeny Tiny Cabbage !

1 stars

Wow, I Just received my home delivery and this has to be the smallest cabbage I’ve ever seen! It literally fits in the palm of my hand and is actually the same size as the oranges I also bought!! Tesco please state the size of these as once prepared and cooked it will only be enough for a small portion for one.

I only buy white cabbage for making coleslaw, but

1 stars

I only buy white cabbage for making coleslaw, but I avoid this one with it's peppery taste, it makes awful coleslaw

miniature teeny tiny very small petite cabbages

2 stars

Good enough quality as far as taste goes, but if ordering online beware that they are very tiny, just a tiny bit bigger than a beefsteak tomato, and in fact, the smallest cabbages I have ever seen anywhere. They look like they were engineered for a cute Japanese tv show. So you should probably order 2 or 3 to equal a regular size cabbage.

