Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy738kJ 177kcal
    9%
  • Fat12.5g
    18%
  • Saturates4.0g
    20%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Pork sausage meat.
  • BRITISH PORK A fantastic choice for homemade sausage rolls or stuffing.
  • BRITISH PORK Simply prepared and lightly seasoned for a full flavour
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Dextrose (Sulphites), Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 35-40mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35-40 minutes. Allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (69g**)
Energy1069kJ / 257kcal738kJ / 177kcal
Fat18.2g12.5g
Saturates5.8g4.0g
Carbohydrate9.1g6.3g
Sugars1.1g0.8g
Fibre1.1g0.7g
Protein13.8g9.5g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 346g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Not as advertised

2 stars

This is not advertised properly it contains cranberry and isn’t just pork sausage meat at all as stated. I was pretty disappointed as no one likes cranberry in the household but I’m happy to re buy and give it away to someone who may need it and like it. advertising may need corrected and made clear on what flavor the product is as I could imagine everyone getting last minute Christmas orders and not being happy about this

Not advertised correctly Contains gluten

1 stars

I ordered this but it has wheat gluten in this is not advertised properly as nothing is mentioned on the item details really annoyed as its Christmas and I now can't make sausage rolls

