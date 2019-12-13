Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat 400G

Not as advertised
This is not advertised properly it contains cranberry and isn’t just pork sausage meat at all as stated. I was pretty disappointed as no one likes cranberry in the household but I’m happy to re buy and give it away to someone who may need it and like it. advertising may need corrected and made clear on what flavor the product is as I could imagine everyone getting last minute Christmas orders and not being happy about this
Not advertised correctly Contains gluten
I ordered this but it has wheat gluten in this is not advertised properly as nothing is mentioned on the item details really annoyed as its Christmas and I now can't make sausage rolls