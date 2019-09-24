Tesco 12 British Pork Stuffing Balls 350G

- Energy478kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ / 239kcal
Product Description
- Pork, sage and onion sausage meat stuffing balls.
- Pork, sage and onion sausage meat stuffing balls. The perfect accompaniment to a Sunday roast
- Blended with aromatic sage, parsley and onion
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (67%), Onion (19%), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Sage, Salt, Spices, Parsley, Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 stuffing balls (48g**)
|Energy
|996kJ / 239kcal
|478kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|16.4g
|7.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 288g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019