Tesco 12 British Pork Stuffing Balls 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg
2 stuffing balls
  • Energy478kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Pork, sage and onion sausage meat stuffing balls.
  • Pork, sage and onion sausage meat stuffing balls. The perfect accompaniment to a Sunday roast
  • Blended with aromatic sage, parsley and onion
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (67%), Onion (19%), Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Sage, Salt, Spices, Parsley, Maize Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 stuffing balls (48g**)
Energy996kJ / 239kcal478kJ / 115kcal
Fat15.5g7.4g
Saturates5.7g2.7g
Carbohydrate7.7g3.7g
Sugars2.0g1.0g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein16.4g7.8g
Salt1.4g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 288g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

