Tesco 28 Pork Cocktail Sausages 378G

Tesco 28 Pork Cocktail Sausages 378G
£ 2.00
£5.30/kg
Four sausages
  • Energy453kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1224kJ / 294kcal

Product Description

  • Pork cocktail sausages.
  • Great for entertaining the perfect addition to any party.
  • Simply prepared and lightly seasoned
  • Pack size: 378g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (71%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 15 mins
Do not prick sausages. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

7 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

378g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gFour sausages (37g**)
Energy1224kJ / 294kcal453kJ / 109kcal
Fat19.5g7.2g
Saturates6.4g2.4g
Carbohydrate9.5g3.5g
Sugars1.7g0.6g
Fibre1.4g0.5g
Protein19.4g7.2g
Salt1.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 378g typically weighs 259g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

