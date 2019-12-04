Tesco 28 Pork Cocktail Sausages 378G

- Energy453kJ 109kcal5%
- Fat7.2g10%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1224kJ / 294kcal
Product Description
- Pork cocktail sausages.
- Great for entertaining the perfect addition to any party.
- Simply prepared and lightly seasoned
- Pack size: 378g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (71%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Stabilisers (Diphosphates), Yeast Extract, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 220°C, Fan 200°C, Gas 7
Time: 15 mins
Do not prick sausages. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
7 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
378g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Four sausages (37g**)
|Energy
|1224kJ / 294kcal
|453kJ / 109kcal
|Fat
|19.5g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|19.4g
|7.2g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 378g typically weighs 259g.
|-
|-
