Tesco Raw King Prawns 165G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ / 62kcal
Product Description
- Raw peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
- Plump, juicy and skilfully prepared ready for cooking. Our prawns have been carefully selected from the warm waters of farms that follow our strict welfare standards. Prepared and ready to cook. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Plump, juicy and skilfully prepared ready for cooking.
- Pack size: 165g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging Pan fry in a little oil over a high heat for 2 - 3 minutes, turning frequently.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
Recycling info
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
165g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|263kJ / 62kcal
|218kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|14.3g
|11.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
