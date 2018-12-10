By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pork, Cranberry & Apple Stuffing Star 300G

Tesco Finest Pork, Cranberry & Apple Stuffing Star 300G
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
One stuffing star
  • Energy408kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.9g
    8%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1237kJ / 297kcal

Product Description

  • Pork, Bramley apple, sweetened dried cranberry and honey sausage meat stuffing stars topped with a cranberry.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • 100% British pork
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%)(, Bramley Apple), Water, Onion, Dried Cranberry (3.5%), Dried Apple, Sugar, Rice Flour, Cranberry (2%), Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Honey, Pea Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Maize Starch, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Clove.

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 30-35 mins
To remove the stars from the tray, push each star individually from underneath the tray to help retain its shape. Carefully place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne stuffing star (33g**)
Energy1237kJ / 297kcal408kJ / 98kcal
Fat17.8g5.9g
Saturates6.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate20.5g6.8g
Sugars12.6g4.1g
Fibre2.4g0.8g
Protein12.3g4.1g
Salt1.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 198g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

EXCELLENT STUFFING STARS WHICH KEPT THEIR SHAPE WH

5 stars

EXCELLENT STUFFING STARS WHICH KEPT THEIR SHAPE WHILST COOKING. BEAUTIFUL FLAVOUR,NO GRISTLE. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. WELLD ONE TESCO..

