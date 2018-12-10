Tesco Finest Pork, Cranberry & Apple Stuffing Star 300G

EXCELLENT STUFFING STARS WHICH KEPT THEIR SHAPE WH
EXCELLENT STUFFING STARS WHICH KEPT THEIR SHAPE WHILST COOKING. BEAUTIFUL FLAVOUR,NO GRISTLE. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. WELLD ONE TESCO..
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1237kJ / 297kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%)(, Bramley Apple), Water, Onion, Dried Cranberry (3.5%), Dried Apple, Sugar, Rice Flour, Cranberry (2%), Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Apple Juice from Concentrate, Honey, Pea Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Maize Starch, Nutmeg, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide), White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Clove.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 30-35 mins
To remove the stars from the tray, push each star individually from underneath the tray to help retain its shape. Carefully place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One stuffing star (33g**)
|Energy
|1237kJ / 297kcal
|408kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|6.8g
|Sugars
|12.6g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|12.3g
|4.1g
|Salt
|1.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 198g.
|-
|-
