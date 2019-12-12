By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bay Fishmongers King Prawns 150G

4.5(7)Write a review
Bay Fishmongers King Prawns 150G
£ 1.75
£11.67/kg
1/2 of a pack (75g)
  • Energy213kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 284kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannemei), defrosted.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Ready to Eat
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt, Water.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Farmed in

Preparation and Usage

  • This product is ready to eat.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Plastic not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy284kJ / 67kcal213kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein15.5g11.6g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent prawns!

5 stars

As good if not better than prawns costing a lot more.

Brilliant value

5 stars

The quality of these prawns were brilliant and the flavour was so good. Great value for money and worked great in a stir fry

good value

4 stars

good value and quite tasty always cook at last time otherwise can get small

Best buy

5 stars

Good value, enjoyed quality every time. Bought every week proves it.

prefer closer home with our own fisheries

4 stars

wanted to find prawns which are from around the UK and not vietnam thought by buying fishmongers and saying packed Uk it would be from closer place but they were from vietnam again.

used these for a prawn cocktail and i would recomm

4 stars

used these for a prawn cocktail and i would recommend over smaller prawns for the price, if you are on a budget. and does have a slight crunch.

Keep trying all the others

3 stars

These are just as tasteless as all the other prawns and king pawns I have had from you. I keep going through the whole range to see if I can find one which is flavoursome.

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco Seafood Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here