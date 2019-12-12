Bay Fishmongers King Prawns 150G

Excellent prawns!
As good if not better than prawns costing a lot more.
Brilliant value
The quality of these prawns were brilliant and the flavour was so good. Great value for money and worked great in a stir fry
good value
good value and quite tasty always cook at last time otherwise can get small
Best buy
Good value, enjoyed quality every time. Bought every week proves it.
prefer closer home with our own fisheries
wanted to find prawns which are from around the UK and not vietnam thought by buying fishmongers and saying packed Uk it would be from closer place but they were from vietnam again.
used these for a prawn cocktail and i would recomm
used these for a prawn cocktail and i would recommend over smaller prawns for the price, if you are on a budget. and does have a slight crunch.
Keep trying all the others
These are just as tasteless as all the other prawns and king pawns I have had from you. I keep going through the whole range to see if I can find one which is flavoursome.