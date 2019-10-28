Walkers Sunbites Crisp Snacks Sweet Chilli 28G
- Energy563 kJ 134 kcal7%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.18g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 563 kJ
Product Description
- Sun Ripened Sweet Chilli Flavour Multigrain Snack
- Visit www.sunbites.co.uk to learn more
- At Sunbites we have a belief that a little good can go a long way. That's why there's a little 'Taste Good' & 'Do Good' in every bite.
- Taste Good
- Following a passion for great textures & flavours we combine 3 whole grains corn, wheat, oats with natural flavourings to create our crunchy and extraordinarily tasty Grain Waves.
- Do Good
- Sunbites proudly supports Care in providing education for girls
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 3 wholegrains
- Pack size: 28g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrains (67%) (Whole Corn, Whole Wheat, Whole Oat Flour), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour (14%), Sugar, Sun Ripened Sweet Chilli Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Chilli, Soy Sauce Powder (with Wheat), Fennel Oil, Star Anise Oil, Ginger, Paprika, Dried Onion, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Barley, Gluten, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Sunbites,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Care at
- Sunbites,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm. Applies to UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Visit us at www.sunbites.co.uk
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 28g (%*) pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|563 kJ
|2011 kJ
|-
|134 kcal(7%*)
|480 kcal
|Fat
|6.0g(9%*)
|21.5g
|of which saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|17.1g
|61.1g
|of which sugars
|2.7g(3%*)
|9.6g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|6.6g
|Protein
|2.0g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.18g(3%*)
|0.66g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
