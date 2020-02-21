By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basic 4 Pack Face Cloth White

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Basic 4 Pack Face Cloth White
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
  • - 4 Pack Face Cloth White
  • - 30cm x 30cm (approx.)
  • - 100% cotton
  • Every day essential 100% cotton white face cloths. 4 face cloths in pack
  • Machine washable and can be tumble dried. Wash before use. Wash similar colours together. Colour safe detergent recommended. Warning! Keep Away From Fire.

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Great!

5 stars

These are great value at 30p each. My last facecloths had rows of stitching which shrunk in the wash and went out of shape. I like the fact that these are thinner and they last well.

