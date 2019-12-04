By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Deli Turkey 170G

Quorn Deli Turkey 170G
£ 2.50
£1.48/100g

Offer

Per 1/6 Pack
  • Energy153kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.37g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 540kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free turkey and sage flavour deli slices, made with mycoprotein
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • No soy
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 170g
Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (73%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Wheat Flour (contains Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Milk Protein, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Dried Onion, Herbs (Sage, Parsley), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Yeast, Onion Powder, Pepper, Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Carbonate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See Front of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

6 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/6 Pack
Energy 540kJ153kJ
-128kcal36kcal
Fat 2.3g0.7g
of which saturates 0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate 8.9g2.5g
of which sugars 0.6g0.3g
Fibre 4.0g1.1g
Protein 16g4.5g
Salt 1.3g0.37g
Serve 6--

