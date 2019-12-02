By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Annabel Karmel Frozen Hidden Vegetable Bolognese 200G

£ 1.75
£0.88/100g

Product Description

  • Spaghetti with a rich slowly cooked minced beef tomato sauce, finished with herbs.
  • Nutritionally Approved*
  • *Visit www.annabelkarmel.com for more information
  • Discover even more from Annabel: annabelkarmel.com
  • Busy days still deserve the best mealtimes.
  • That's why Annabel has put 25 years of expertise into cooking-up this delicious range of children's favourites. Low in salt and snap-frozen to lock-in goodness, here's a tasty way towards their 5-a-day.
  • Annabel's favourites
  • Made without dairy
  • Cook from frozen
  • British beef
  • Locked in goodness...
  • Tasty recipes from the No. 1 children's cookery author
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Low in salt
  • Ready in minutes
  • No artificial additives or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Low in salt

Information

Ingredients

Sauce: Water, Vegetables (Carrot, Celery, Onion), Beef Mince (12%), Tomatoes (8%), Tomato Purée, Sundried Tomato Sauce (2%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Spices (Ground Basil, Oregano, Garlic)], Beef Bouillon (Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Beef Powder, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil), Basil, Italian Herbs (Parsley, Basil, Chive, Thyme, Oregano), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Porcini Mushrooms, Garlic, Mixed Herbs (Marjoram, Thyme, Oregano, Parsley, Sage), Cooked Spaghetti (36%): Water, Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame

Storage

Keep frozen and use within the date shown on front of pack.Once opened use within 48 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before date see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: The following instructions are guidelines only.
Ensure the product is piping hot before serving.

Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Place on baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes then serve. Do not reheat.
180ºC / Gas 4 / Fan 160ºC frozen 20-25 min

Produce of

Made in UK

Number of uses

Pack contains one 200g serving (Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper meal
Energy 424kJ848kJ
-101kcal202kcal
Fat 2.6g5.2g
of which saturates 1.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate 12.9g25.8g
of which sugars 2.6g5.2g
Fibre 2.3g4.6g
Protein 6.3g12.6g
Salt 0.26g0.52g
Sodium 0.10g0.20g
Pack contains one 200g serving (Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

