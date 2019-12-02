Annabel Karmel Frozen Hidden Vegetable Bolognese 200G

Product Description
- Spaghetti with a rich slowly cooked minced beef tomato sauce, finished with herbs.
- Nutritionally Approved*
- *Visit www.annabelkarmel.com for more information
- Discover even more from Annabel: annabelkarmel.com
- Busy days still deserve the best mealtimes.
- That's why Annabel has put 25 years of expertise into cooking-up this delicious range of children's favourites. Low in salt and snap-frozen to lock-in goodness, here's a tasty way towards their 5-a-day.
- Annabel's favourites
- Made without dairy
- Cook from frozen
- British beef
- Locked in goodness...
- Tasty recipes from the No. 1 children's cookery author
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Low in salt
- Ready in minutes
- No artificial additives or preservatives
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Sauce: Water, Vegetables (Carrot, Celery, Onion), Beef Mince (12%), Tomatoes (8%), Tomato Purée, Sundried Tomato Sauce (2%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Spices (Ground Basil, Oregano, Garlic)], Beef Bouillon (Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Beef Powder, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil), Basil, Italian Herbs (Parsley, Basil, Chive, Thyme, Oregano), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Porcini Mushrooms, Garlic, Mixed Herbs (Marjoram, Thyme, Oregano, Parsley, Sage), Cooked Spaghetti (36%): Water, Durum Wheat Semolina
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame
Storage
Keep frozen and use within the date shown on front of pack.Once opened use within 48 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following instructions are guidelines only.
Ensure the product is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Place on baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes then serve. Do not reheat.
180ºC / Gas 4 / Fan 160ºC frozen 20-25 min
Produce of
Made in UK
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Made for:
- Annabel Karmel,
- MBE Freepost,
- Annabel Karmel.
Return to
- Annabel Karmel,
- MBE Freepost,
- Annabel Karmel.
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per meal
|Energy
|424kJ
|848kJ
|-
|101kcal
|202kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|5.2g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|25.8g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.6g
|Protein
|6.3g
|12.6g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.52g
|Sodium
|0.10g
|0.20g
|-
|-
