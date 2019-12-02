Annabel Karmel Frozen Cottage Pie 200G

Product Description
- Minced beef slowly cooked in a rich beef gravy with hidden vegetables, beef stock & Worcester sauce, topped with mashed potato & cheese.
- Nutritionally Approved*
- Busy days still deserve the best mealtimes.
- That's why Annabel has put 25 years of expertise into cooking-up this delicious range of children's favourites. Low in salt and a snap-frozen to lock-in the goodness, here's a tasty way towards their 5-a-day.
- Cook from frozen
- British beef
- Locked in goodness
- Tasty recipes from the no.1 children's cookery author
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Ready in minutes
- Low in salt
- No artificial additives or preservatives
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Mashed Potato Topping: Potato (44%), Carrot (4%), Butter (Milk), White Pepper, Sauce: Tomatoes (13%), Beef Mince (11.5%), Red Onion (6%), Water, Carrot (3%), Apple Juice, Cornflour, Beef Stock (1.5%) [Water, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Beef Soup Stock, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beef Fat], Red Peppers (1%), Apple, Tomato Purée (1%), Sundried Tomato Sauce (1%) [Sundried Tomatoes, Tomato Paste, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Spices (Ground Basil, Oregano, Garlic)], Garlic, Thyme, Basil, Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Onion, Salt, Tamarind, Cloves, Ginger, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic), Balsamic Vinegar (Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Ground Bay, Cheese Topping: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Potato Starch
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame
Storage
Keep frozen and use within the date shown on front of pack.Once opened use within 48 hours. Do not refreeze once thawed. For best before date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following instructions are guidelines only. Ensure the product is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place on baking tray in the centre of the oven and heat as indicated. After cooking, remove from oven and allow to stand for 2 minutes then serve.
Do not reheat.
180°C / Gas 4 / Fan 160°C Frozen 20-25 min
Produce of
Made in UK
Number of uses
Pack contains one 200g serving (Fruit and veg portions are based on a child's 40g portion size)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per meal
|Energy
|367kJ
|734kJ
|-
|87kcal
|174kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|16.2g
|32.4g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|5.2g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.4g
|Protein
|4.4g
|8.8g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.60g
|Sodium
|0.12g
|0.24g
|-
|-
