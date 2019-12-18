Heinz Cereal Summer Fruit Multigrain 240G
Product Description
- Mixed fruit flavoured multigrain porridge with fortified milk and soft pieces.
- Rise and Shine to easy peasy breakfast times. With more texture, 12 key vitamins and minerals, this porridge is tailored to your 7+ months baby!
- HEINZ FIRST STEPS.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- With a handy scoop inside.
- No added sugar.
- JUST ADD WATER.
- NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- GLUTEN FREE.
- LITTLE LUMPS.
- Low Salt. No added egg. Source of Calcium & vitamin D.
- Contents are liable to settle after packing. Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 0.24kg
- No added sugar
- Low salt
- Source of calcium & vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Flours (34%, Maize, Rice, Millet), Demineralised Whey Powder (25%, from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder (15%), Dried Fruit (Apple, Banana, Apricot, Lemon, Raspberries, Blackcurrants - prepared from 58g Fruit), Maltodextrin, Sustainable Palm Oil, Milk Protein, Flavourings, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C, Niacin, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Iron, Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Vitamin A, Riboflavin (B2), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from odours. Use within 6 weeks of opening.Best before; see base of pack.
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Add approx. 90 ml of just boiled water to 4 to 5 scoops of cereal in a bowl and stir. Allow to stand for approximately 2 minutes. Check the temperature before serving. This is only a guide you can prepare Heinz cereals to the texture and quantity your baby loves.
Number of uses
8 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Phone 0800 212 991
- (ROI 1800 99 53 11)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g cereal
|LRV* per serving
|Energy
|1691kJ
|507kJ
|-
|400kcal
|120kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|1.5g
|-of which saturates
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|72.8g
|21.8g
|-of which sugars†
|33.5g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|14.9g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.10g
|Vitamin A
|450µg
|135µg
|34%
|Vitamin D
|10µg
|2.9µg
|29%
|Vitamin E
|11mg
|3.3mg
|Vitamin C
|35mg
|11mg
|42%
|Thiamin
|0.7mg
|0.21mg
|42%
|Riboflavin
|1.0mg
|0.30mg
|38%
|Niacin
|10mg
|3.0mg
|33%
|Vitamin B6
|0.9mg
|0.27mg
|39%
|Folic Acid
|90µg
|27µg
|27%
|Vitamin B12
|0.9µg
|0.27µg
|39%
|Calcium
|390mg
|117mg
|29%
|Iron
|7.0mg
|2.1mg
|35%
|Zinc
|4.5mg
|1.4mg
|34%
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
|*The LRV (Labelling Reference Value) is the amount of vitamin or mineral needed per day to meet the requirements of infants and young children
|-
|-
|-
