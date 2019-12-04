By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet Snowball Melon

4(14)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Sweet Snowball Melon
£ 2.20
£2.20/each
per 100g
  • Energy131kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Snowball melons
  • Sweet Snowball Melons
  • Melons

Information

Ingredients

Melon

Produce of

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy131kJ / 31kcal131kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate6.6g6.6g
Sugars6.6g6.6g
Starch0g0g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

14 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

lovely and fresh and kept for days

5 stars

kept for days and was still lovely

Very juicy and tasty. Something a little different

5 stars

Very juicy and tasty. Something a little different. My favourite melon so far.

Very sweet and tasty

5 stars

Very sweet and tasty

BUY ME NOW

5 stars

one of the ripest and juicy melons, sweet melt in the mouth goodness from heaven. forget honeydew

must try this melon!!!

5 stars

absolutely gorgeous! sweet and full of flavour

Yummy!

5 stars

A beautifully refreshing melon with a very clean taste.

not as sweet

1 stars

this melon was really bitter better off buying a piel de sapo melon if you really want q sweet taste

Disappointing

1 stars

Very disappointed in the quality of this item. Over a 4 week period I ordered this item online several times. Each time the item was delivered with a very soft spongy exterior. On cutting open, it was found to have brown rotted sections and the fruit was overripe and mushy. Not what I would expect from Tesco.

PRICEY BUT SUPER SWEET

5 stars

so sweet and worth the extra cost

Super tasty

5 stars

These are fantastic, wish you had them in more often!!!

