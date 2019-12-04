Tesco Sweet Snowball Melon

lovely and fresh and kept for days
kept for days and was still lovely
Very juicy and tasty. Something a little different
Very juicy and tasty. Something a little different. My favourite melon so far.
Very sweet and tasty
BUY ME NOW
one of the ripest and juicy melons, sweet melt in the mouth goodness from heaven. forget honeydew
must try this melon!!!
absolutely gorgeous! sweet and full of flavour
Yummy!
A beautifully refreshing melon with a very clean taste.
not as sweet
this melon was really bitter better off buying a piel de sapo melon if you really want q sweet taste
Disappointing
Very disappointed in the quality of this item. Over a 4 week period I ordered this item online several times. Each time the item was delivered with a very soft spongy exterior. On cutting open, it was found to have brown rotted sections and the fruit was overripe and mushy. Not what I would expect from Tesco.
PRICEY BUT SUPER SWEET
so sweet and worth the extra cost
Super tasty
These are fantastic, wish you had them in more often!!!