Tesco Mini Crumbed Ham Joint 500G

- Energy290kJ 69kcal3%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ / 114kcal
Product Description
- Cured and cooked formed ham joint made from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with gluten free breadcrumbs.
- Dry cured Select prime cuts dry cured for flavour, coated in a gluten free crumb.
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (96%), Brown Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika)], Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate], Mineral Sea Salt, Pork Gelatine, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
approx. 8 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a ham joint (60g)
|Energy
|483kJ / 114kcal
|290kJ / 69kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.6g
|2.2g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|20.1g
|12.1g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
