Tesco Roast Ham Joint 500G

- Energy301kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 119kcal
Product Description
- Cured, cooked and roasted formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat with a caramelised sugar syrup glaze.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- DRY CURED BRITISH HAM BRITISH PORK MADE WITH BRITISH PORK Select prime cuts cooked and roasted for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The ham is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
- BRITISH PORK MADE WITH BRITISH PORK Select prime cuts cooked and roasted for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The ham is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made with British pork
- Selected prime cuts cooked and roasted for flavour
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Pork, Salt, Brown Sugar, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 8 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|1/8 of ham joint (60g)
|Energy
|502kJ / 119kcal
|301kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|23.7g
|14.2g
|Salt
|1.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019