T.Tex Mex Creamy Cajun Chicken & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2563kJ 610kcal
    31%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates10.1g
    51%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken in a spiced cream and chipotle chilli sauce with seasoned sweetcorn and red pepper rice.
  • Chicken breast cooked in cajun and chipotle sauce with vegetable rice
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Seasoned Sweetcorn And Red Pepper Rice (43%), Chicken (21%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk) (7%), Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Chicken Extract, Tomato Purée, Salt, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Ground Cumin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Water, Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Chipotle Chilli, Garlic Salt, Jalapeño Peppers, White Wine Vinegar, Onion Salt, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Thyme, Cayenne Pepper, Oregano, Turmeric, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fennel Seed, Coriander Seed, Ginger, Pimento, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Seasoned Sweetcorn And Red Pepper Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Lime Juice, Parsley, Dried Bell Pepper Flakes, Sugar, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 22 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W 5 mins 900W 4 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
for

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W 10 mins 900W 9½ mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (441g**)
Energy581kJ / 138kcal2563kJ / 610kcal
Fat4.5g19.8g
Saturates2.3g10.1g
Carbohydrate16.5g72.8g
Sugars2.0g8.8g
Fibre1.9g8.4g
Protein7.0g30.9g
Salt0.4g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 441g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Gorgeous! My fav instant meal.

5 stars

Gorgeous! My fav instant meal.

Love the taste

4 stars

My favourite late night snack after a busy night at work and good that you can cook from frozen in the microwave

