T.Tex Mex Creamy Cajun Chicken & Rice 450G

Gorgeous! My fav instant meal.
Love the taste
My favourite late night snack after a busy night at work and good that you can cook from frozen in the microwave


Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 138kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Seasoned Sweetcorn And Red Pepper Rice (43%), Chicken (21%), Whole Milk, Single Cream (Milk) (7%), Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Chicken Extract, Tomato Purée, Salt, Molasses, Smoked Paprika, Ground Cumin, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Water, Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Chipotle Chilli, Garlic Salt, Jalapeño Peppers, White Wine Vinegar, Onion Salt, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Thyme, Cayenne Pepper, Oregano, Turmeric, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fennel Seed, Coriander Seed, Ginger, Pimento, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).
Seasoned Sweetcorn And Red Pepper Rice contains: Water, Long Grain Rice, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Lime Juice, Parsley, Dried Bell Pepper Flakes, Sugar, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Cumin.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 22 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: From chilled: 800W 5 mins 900W 4 1/2 mins
For best results microwave heat.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
for
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 800W 10 mins 900W 9½ mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand
1 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
450g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (441g**)
|Energy
|581kJ / 138kcal
|2563kJ / 610kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|19.8g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|10.1g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|72.8g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|8.4g
|Protein
|7.0g
|30.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 450g packg typically weighs 441g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
