Tesco Finest Croquembouche 1.1kg Serves 20

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1596kJ / 384kcal
Product Description
- 60 Choux pastry profiteroles filled with stabilised cream, with a pot of caramel sauce, a pot of Belgian chocolate sauce and a pot of edible decorations.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. All the ingredients you need to build yourself a croquembouche at home.
- All the ingredients you need to build yourself a croquembouche at home.
- Pack size: 1.1kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (40%), Pasteurised Egg, Caramel Sauce (12%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Thickener (Pectin), Cornflour, Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate (2%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Chocolate Coated Popping Candy [Sugar, Maltose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil], Palm Oil, Dextrose, White Chocolate Stars [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Evaporated Milk, Sugar, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing. Once assembled, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Caramel Sauce 800W 30 secs/900W 30 secs. From chilled. Heat on full power. Stand for 1 minute after heating.
Chocolate Sauce 800W 20 secs/900W 20 secs. From chilled. Heat on full power. Stand for 1 minute after heating.
Preparation and Usage
How to build your Finest Croquembouche
Assembly Instructions:
Easy to assemble in 20 minutes with: 60 cream filled profiteroles, smooth and buttery caramel sauce, indulgent Belgian chocolate sauce, milk chocolate popping candy with white chocolate stars coated in gold dust to decorate.
Step 1
Gently bend the gold card into a cone and clip in the tabs so it holds its shape. Slide the largest ring down the cone and clip in to the adjacent slots. Repeat with the remaining rings in size order with the smallest last.
Step 2
Using the cone slide the tabs through the gold board and the use stickers to secure the four tabs at the base of the cone to the white side of the board.
Step 3
Heat the pot of caramel sauce following the reheat instructions. Use a spoon to dab a little onto the bottom and one side of the profiterole and secure it to base of the cone. Repeat the process until you have covered all the rings, making sure the profiteroles fit snugly together.
Step 4
Warm the pot of chocolate sauce following the reheat instructions and pour into the piping bag. Cut the end of the bag and drizzle the sauce over the croquembouche. Sprinkle the decoration over to finish.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Pouch. Not Yet Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
1.1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 profiteroles (55g)
|Energy
|1596kJ / 384kcal
|878kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|28.2g
|15.5g
|Saturates
|14.0g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|26.7g
|14.7g
|Sugars
|16.4g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.7g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
