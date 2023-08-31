Hg Hagesan Liquid Drain Unblock 1L Product and tips? See: HG.EU Consumer Services? Call: +44 (0)1279 598360

HG drain and plug unblocker is a unique, safe, but extremely powerful unblocker that offers many advantages. It does not have to be diluted, thus reducing the chance of splashing. HG drain and plug unblocker does not foam or splash when poured into the drain. Unlike other granular unblocking agents, it cannot make the blockage worse and does not harm plastic drain pipes.

HG Does what is promises.

Unblocks within 30 minutes No hot water needed For all types of drains Ready to use

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Contains a.o: Anionic Surfactants < 5%, Preservation Agents: 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol

Net Contents

1000ml ℮

Preparation and Usage