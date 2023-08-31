We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hg Hagesan Liquid Drain Unblock 1L

4.3(37)
£4.50

£4.50/litre

Hg Hagesan Liquid Drain Unblock 1LProduct and tips? See: HG.EUConsumer Services?Call: +44 (0)1279 598360
HG drain and plug unblocker is a unique, safe, but extremely powerful unblocker that offers many advantages. It does not have to be diluted, thus reducing the chance of splashing. HG drain and plug unblocker does not foam or splash when poured into the drain. Unlike other granular unblocking agents, it cannot make the blockage worse and does not harm plastic drain pipes.
HG Does what is promises.
Unblocks within 30 minutesNo hot water neededFor all types of drainsReady to use
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Contains a.o: Anionic Surfactants < 5%, Preservation Agents: 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol

Net Contents

1000ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Carefully pour three cups (300 ml) of HG drain and plug unblocker into the blocked drain. Leave to penetrate for about 30 minutes and then rinse vigorously with water. Where there is a stubborn blockage that prevents the drain from running, fill the sink with warm water. Add 3 cups (300 ml) of HG drain and plug unblocker and leave to stand overnight. Rinse with warm water in the morning. HG drain and plug unblocker is heavier than water so it will sink through the water to the blockage. The combination of the unblocker and the pressure of the water will remove the stubborn blockage.For extremely stubborn blockages caused by food remnants and grease we recommend to use HG kitchen drain and plug unblocker.

