Tesco British Chicken Breast Portions 650G

£ 3.80
£5.85/kg
One typical chicken breast
  • Energy651kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 449kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless chicken breast fillet portions.
  Tesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Tesco Welfare Approved Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Pack size: 650g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Warnings

  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

650g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken breast (145g)
Energy449kJ / 106kcal651kJ / 154kcal
Fat1.1g1.6g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein24.0g34.8g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 3 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

20 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Always tastes fine, but on recent orders im findin

4 stars

Always tastes fine, but on recent orders im finding that I'm cutting off quite a lot of the meat due to fat running through the chicken.

Needs more consistency

4 stars

It's annoying that you don't get an even amount of chicken breasts in every packet. 1 packet you get 3 large chicken breasts then the next you get 2 large and 2 small breasts. If they just sold it as 3 large chicken breasts instead of by weight this problem would be avoided.

Anywhere from "just about OK" to "truely inedible"

1 stars

While these are cheap, the quality is variable - anywhere from "just about OK" to "truely inedible". At best, they have obviously been injected with a far bit of water, as a lot is released during cooking, and they shrink considerably. At worst, they are striated with weird lines of fat (makes you wonder what on earth they do to the poor chickens!), and have a *horrible* "crunchy" texture - vile!

Disgusting. Full of water!

1 stars

Simply disgusting. These breasts are just full of water. I cooked them in a frying pan without lid and I had to toss out water several time as that was preventing the chicken from cooking. I also baked them in the over for over 30 mins and the breasts were wet and uncooked through. I would not buy them ever again. I want a refund.

It was ok tasted average

3 stars

It was ok tasted average

Good value

5 stars

Good value

Just love this I use it for a curry and it was so

5 stars

Just love this I use it for a curry and it was so so good thank you Tesco

It's just bland and poor quality And the good stuf

2 stars

It's just bland and poor quality And the good stuff ,most of us can't afford it

Poor quality

2 stars

A lot of waste with this chicken not like it used to be poor quality and not trimmed as it should be

found this chicken after defrosting has blood runn

2 stars

found this chicken after defrosting has blood running from it an the fat attached to it is yellow also more sinew attached to it which has to be cut away...tesco chicken did not look like this before...I find it most off putting it doesnt have the colour of fresh chicken. Is tesco now getting their fresh chicken from a different scource? Would appreciate an answer thank you

