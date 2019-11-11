Tesco British Chicken Breast Portions 650G

Always tastes fine, but on recent orders im findin
Always tastes fine, but on recent orders im finding that I'm cutting off quite a lot of the meat due to fat running through the chicken.
Needs more consistency
It's annoying that you don't get an even amount of chicken breasts in every packet. 1 packet you get 3 large chicken breasts then the next you get 2 large and 2 small breasts. If they just sold it as 3 large chicken breasts instead of by weight this problem would be avoided.
Anywhere from "just about OK" to "truely inedible"
While these are cheap, the quality is variable - anywhere from "just about OK" to "truely inedible". At best, they have obviously been injected with a far bit of water, as a lot is released during cooking, and they shrink considerably. At worst, they are striated with weird lines of fat (makes you wonder what on earth they do to the poor chickens!), and have a *horrible* "crunchy" texture - vile!
Disgusting. Full of water!
Simply disgusting. These breasts are just full of water. I cooked them in a frying pan without lid and I had to toss out water several time as that was preventing the chicken from cooking. I also baked them in the over for over 30 mins and the breasts were wet and uncooked through. I would not buy them ever again. I want a refund.
It was ok tasted average
Good value
Just love this I use it for a curry and it was so so good thank you Tesco
It's just bland and poor quality And the good stuff ,most of us can't afford it
Poor quality
A lot of waste with this chicken not like it used to be poor quality and not trimmed as it should be
found this chicken after defrosting has blood running from it an the fat attached to it is yellow also more sinew attached to it which has to be cut away...tesco chicken did not look like this before...I find it most off putting it doesnt have the colour of fresh chicken. Is tesco now getting their fresh chicken from a different scource? Would appreciate an answer thank you